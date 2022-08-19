Married At First Sight’s Brent Vitiello beams as he meets model girlfriend Taylor at Sydney Airport

<!–

Married At First Sight’s Brent Vitiello looked overjoyed on Friday to be reunited with his gorgeous new girlfriend Taylor Davey at Sydney Airport.

The 33-year-old was spotted waiting in the arrivals hall, holding a bouquet of flowers for his loved one.

Brent’s face lit up at the sight of the Miss Universe 2020 finalist and he quickly hugged her before the lovebirds shared a passionate kiss.

Taylor’s joy at seeing Brent was apparent to all as she beamed from ear to ear as she reunited with the MAFS star.

The gorgeous model had a laid-back look, wearing a white T-shirt and jeans while her luscious blonde locks flowed freely behind her.

Brent was also casually dressed in a plain white sweater, brown pants and orange sneakers.

It comes after Brent was spotted socializing with Taylor on a road trip across the US in June.

Brent uploaded a photo of himself posing with Taylor in front of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

The image showed a beaming Brent wrapping his arm around his model girlfriend’s shoulders as Taylor gently placed her hand on his.

“San Francisco, where’s your disco. San FranDisco has my heart and the people we shared this experience with have my soul!” he wrote in the caption, notably choosing not to mention his relationship status with Taylor.

When fans began to flood his post with comments asking if Taylor was his girlfriend, Brent remained coy.

‘Who’s the blond girl!??’ noted one fan, prompting Brent to reply with a winking emoji face.

Brent ditched his MAFS “wife” Tamara Djordjevic during their final vows in March, using his final scene with the blonde to give her some much-needed life advice.

It comes after the hospitality worker was spotted chatting with Taylor on a road trip in the US in June