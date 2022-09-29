Married At First Sight’s Bec Zemek weighs in on breastfeeding debate

Bec Zemek celebrated her daughter Immy’s four month milestone with an adorable video.

In the footage, the 29-year-old former Married at First Sight ‘villain’ can be seen playing with the baby she shares with partner Ben Michell in the charming clip.

Bec posted to her stories, adding a caption and voiceover to the beautiful clip: ‘Blessed. That’s how I’ve felt every day since you came into my life.’

Elsewhere, Bec used the post to address the controversial breastfeeding debate.

In a long and emotional message, the new mom announced that she would no longer breastfeed her daughter.

“When I first made this decision, I felt like I was disappointing her,” the reality star revealed.

Bec described the pain she felt about preserving her milk supply for the baby as “unbearable,” adding, “The constant breastfeeding, pumping, medications and stress started to turn my mental health into a landslide.”

Bec added that she supports the ‘Breast is Best’ movement, saying that now is the time to focus on better support for new mothers, without any judgement.”

“One thing I haven’t forgotten on my maternity journey is that I matter,” Bec continued.

And it’s okay to make choices that benefit both of us!

“And before anyone below gives their opinion, remember that Breastmilk doesn’t take care of my baby, doesn’t nurture him, and doesn’t bond with my baby… I do!”

Immy was born on May 29 after Bec gave birth for over 36 hours.