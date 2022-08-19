Married At First Sight’s Alessandra Rampolla shows off slimmed down figure after 60kg weight loss

<!–

And Married At First Sight sexologist Alessandra Rampolla flaunted her toned figure in black-on-black sportswear during a walk in Bondi on Friday.

The Puerto Rican beauty was dressed in a long-sleeved top and leggings, with a jacket tied around her waist.

She wore black sneakers, a fanny pack, a silver necklace and black prescription frames.

Her dark brown locks were pulled back into an artfully messy low ponytail and she looked incredibly youthful for her 48 years.

It comes after Alessandra revealed on Thursday that she has decided to undergo reconstructive surgery to remove excess skin after her gastric bypass surgery in 2008.

Speaking live on her Instagram, she told fans that despite deciding she was okay with loose skin, she has decided to undergo surgery to gain more confidence.

Alessandra explained that on a recent trip to Colombia, she met with a surgeon to talk about “reshaping and reassembling,” and eventually to deal with her “excess skin.”

“Fourteen years after I finally get that done,” she laughed.

“I wanted to investigate reconstructive surgery because of the loose skin…so I reconsidered the decision.

“I started in May and I will continue early next year after we finish packing this next season of MAFS.”

Alessandra said she lost confidence in herself in the past two years after she packed some COVID pounds when she stopped taking supplements.

She then admitted that she felt much more confident after losing weight.

“I don’t mean to change myself. I think I look good,” she said.

She added that her surgery will provide “some closure to the trauma behind the weight gain.”

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Rampolla said the experience was “literally life-changing,” but she was surprised after some critics seemed openly angry about her weight loss journey.

“A lot of people complain, ‘Why did you get skinny?’ And then before it was like, “Why are you fat?” she said.

“You know you can never please people, and it’s never about pleasing people – but I was really surprised by the number of people who said, ‘Nooooo, why did you do this?’ – it was my health, boys.’

Alessandra went on to say that the procedure — which involves surgically changing the stomach and small intestine — was an “incredible experience” for her.

At the time, she was thinking about possibly starting a family with her now ex-husband John Hernandez, and wanted to get healthier.

However, the couple never had children together.

What is gastric bypass surgery? Gastric bypass is a surgical procedure that helps obese people lose weight and improve their health. The surgery involves shrinking the stomach and changing the way the stomach and small intestine absorb food. During the procedure, staples are used to create a pouch in the upper part of the stomach. The pouch is then attached to the lower part of the small intestine, allowing food to pass through most of the stomach and the first part of the small intestine. As a result, fewer calories are absorbed into the body, while the patient feels full after eating a smaller amount. This procedure is mainly performed as keyhole surgery (with small incisions, but occasionally surgery is needed.