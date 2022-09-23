Married At First Sight viewers shocked as Matt reveals wife Gemma MASTURBATED at their dinner table

Married at First Sight UK viewers were stunned Wednesday night when newcomers Gemma Rose and Matt Murray clashed after a rocky honeymoon – with the latter storming out of a romantic dinner.

The tattoo-covered barber, 32, revealed his reason for the quick exit during the show, shockingly recalling his wife “masturbating at the table” while they ate.

And fans were stunned at the reveal, calling mother-of-two Gemma, 30, “vulgar” while describing her husband as “petrified of her.”

'He's terrified of her!': Married at first sight viewers left shocked as Matt Murray, 32, reveals wife Gemma Rose, 30, MASTURBED at their restaurant dinner table

The pair came late on the show and took part in the experiment for two weeks – which pairs two singles based on their compatibility – judged by a team of dating experts.

The couple first meet at the altar in the show and forge a relationship AFTER getting married, going through an eight-week experiment where they honeymoon, live together and join each other’s lives.

It seemed like a perfect match and clicked right away on their wedding day, with hairdresser Gemma making no secret of the fact that she was attracted to her new husband.

But his thoughts soon became uneasy as he felt pressured by the sexual nature of her humor and forward advances, admitting it “pushed me away.”

And during the couple’s honeymoon to Lisbon, Portugal, tensions hit an all-time high when Matt stormed away from a romantic dinner.

Looking back on the time they were away at their first “commitment ceremony,” Matt revealed the real reason for his anger.

Matt explained to the dating experts and fellow participants that their relationship “quickly went a bit on the rocks” during the honeymoon.

And when his wife intervened to say her piece, the barber cut him off to say he “couldn’t finish the sentence.”

Gemma replied, “That’s not true, I have to stand up for myself, Matt, because I don’t stand up for myself enough. All these things have happened that I haven’t even talked to you about because I don’t feel like I can because you’re storming off. I’m trying to understand.. I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing to get you to storm away.’

But looking for his side, Matt replied, “Okay, can you explain to them why I ran away the first day?”

“I ran because you started masturbating in a restaurant over a piece of food you put in your mouth. I was leaving the restaurant,” he explained as a stammering Gemma seemed clearly embarrassed.

In an effort to explain the situation, Gemma described it as “just my sense of humor,” which caused her fellow castmates to lose the word.

And fans took to Twitter to share their disgust at the incident as well, as one wrote: ‘How can you masturbate in a restaurant!! she’s unbelievable’

“Sorry, how did the experts make the restaurant scenario shift? Imagine if Matt was masturbating in a restaurant he wouldn’t be allowed back on the show,” another wrote.

While another fan echoed: “Gemma needs to turn it back a bit, she comes across as a sexual predator.”

Despite coming as late arrivals, it’s not the first time Matt and Gemma have made headlines, with a false scandal already unearthed.

MailOnline exclusively revealed earlier this week that the inked hunk will be spending the night with co-star Whitney Hughes, who is married to Duka Cavolli, on next week’s episodes.

The group goes on a couples retreat, where Whitney and Matt take some time for themselves, despite their respective partners being under the same roof.

A TV insider told MailOnline: “Whitney and Matt really shocked the other cast members by cheating on their partners – not only because of the pain it caused, but also because of the circumstances.

“The couples had left for a couples retreat and were there to focus on their relationships, but Whitney and Matt had other ideas.

“Gemma, who thought she’d met the love of her life in Matt, was devastated, while Duka had done everything she could to give his marriage to Whitney a chance.”

MailOnline has reached out to E4 for comment.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 9 p.m. on E4.