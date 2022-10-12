Married At First Sight UK’s Whitney wows in a plunging dress as she parties with co-star April

Viewers are about to see if their marriage will make it through the final hurdle.

But on Tuesday, Married At First Sight UK stars Whitney Hughes and April Banbury let their hair down during Ekin-Su Culculoglu’s beauty bash in London.

The duo partied at the Love Island star’s Beauty Works hair extensions event at London’s Hotel Cafe Royal, while MAFS’ final week airs on E4.

Whitney pulled out all the stops for her night out on the town, wowing in a plunging black dress.

The leather mini showed off the star’s incredible figure as she posed a storm for the cameras.

Her on-screen friend, April, fitted in her own ruffled black mini.

The girls shared Instagram snaps of their fun night out and took selfies while enjoying cocktails and canapés.

As the couple enjoyed their night out, viewers watched the dramatic final dinner on Married At First Sight.

The TV experiment, taped earlier this year, has entered its final week as Whitney and April, along with their other surviving couples, will decide whether to stay married after meeting their husbands for the first time at the altar.

April is known to have ended her marriage to husband George Roberts during his recent arrest on suspicion of controlling and coercive behavior.

The 40-year-old was arrested this month but can still be seen on pre-recorded shows with him and his TV wife.

Last month, The Sun reported that three of George’s exes had filed complaints about his alleged behavior, but the showmakers ignored their warnings.

Father-of-four Roberts, a financial adviser, denies any wrongdoing and has been released on bail by Scotland Yard.

April, a clothing designer from Hampshire, undergoes therapy after her time on the series.

On Instagram, she said: “The trauma caused by this show has made me re-evaluate things. I really do and I’m not ashamed to admit I’ve been seeing a therapist ever since.”

Meanwhile, the show took yet another dramatic turn in Tuesday night’s episode when Adrian Sanderson stormed out after an explosive altercation with Whitney and her husband Matt Murray.

The digital designer, 37, was left outraged after giving speeches at the very tense final dinner party with the new couple, ranting to Whitney: ‘You’re done, f**k off!’ before leaving the room with a shock.

The dramatic scenes came just minutes after his husband Thomas Hartley ended their marriage due to their ongoing intimacy issues, with the couple bursting into tears as they expressed how much they meant to each other.

In the episode, the six remaining couples gathered for the experiment’s final dinner party prior to their vowel renewals.

However, during the meal, the honesty box caused all sorts of drama as the couples faced the same very difficult questions.

But it was the last question to April and George asking who they thought was the fakest couple out there that really got things going after the couple chose Thomas and Adrian – with April saying their reason was Matt faked them. branded at the final engagement ceremony.

Adrian then chose to respond to Matt’s comments and called the tattooed barber for making a comment about his romance while commenting on Matt dumping his wife Gemma for Whitney.

Furious at Matt, Adrian remarked, ‘Your opinion means nothing to me!’ with Matt retorting: ‘Who the f**k do you think you are? You’re making a damn joke!’

Then when Adrian tried to sort things out with Whitney while filling in to defend her husband, she dismissed their past interactions, leading him to tell her to fuck off!’

Matt told Adrian that he felt “threatened” by the couple, after which Adrian quickly declined Matt’s suggestion, telling him: “If there is anyone in this world who is going to tell me I didn’t try my best ** If you like this marriage If you’re finished, it certainly won’t be someone who hasn’t given his a day!’

When Adrian had had enough of the bad energy, he stood up and exclaimed, “My relationship is on the table for everyone. If I pretended a relationship, it would have been a good one!’

With Whitney joking: ‘Who put 2p in their f**king box?!’

Adrian finished his diatribe and turned to Whitney and said to her, ‘You know what, I’ve respected you so much throughout this whole thing and you haven’t shown me anything, so basically you’re done – f**k off Whitney! ‘

MAFS UK continues on E4 Wednesday night at 9pm.