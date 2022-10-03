Married at First Sight UK’s Whitney and Matt reveal they have slept together

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight UK’s Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray have admitted to their co-stars that they slept together during an awkward moment on Monday night’s episode.

The couple, 31 and 32, have controversially reappeared on the show as a new couple over the past week, despite the early experience of marrying different people.

And while fellow members of the experiment probed the new couple about their relationship, hairdresser Matt revealed he chose to be celibate before entering the show.

Intimacy: Married At First Sight’s Whitney Hughes, 31, and Matt Murray 32, revealed they slept together at an explosive dinner party in Monday’s episode

Whitney and Matt made a shocking entrance to this week’s dinner party in the episode, splitting up the group because they were surprised to see the pair allowed to stay on the show.

Co-stars such as Thomas Hartley and Zoe Clifton, who created drama from the start, accused the pair of “disrespecting” the process and experiment.

And as the group settled down for dinner, Whitney and Matt received a letter explaining, “Any couple can ask anything they want about your relationship.”

Celibacy: And while fellow members of the experiment examined the new couple on their relationship, hairdresser Matt revealed he chose to be celibate before entering the show.

New Couple: The couple has controversially re-entered the show as a new couple over the past week, despite the show’s beginnings being matched and married to different people (pictured during last week’s Couples Retreat episode)

Drama: Whitney and Matt made a shocking entrance to this week’s dinner party on the show, dividing the group because they were surprised to see the couple allowed to stay on the show

As she dived in, Chanita Stephenson asked, “If you don’t mind me asking, are you part of the intimacy club? You see how you interact, so I wonder if you’ve crossed that threshold somehow?’

The question made the couple a little hot under the collar as they exchanged uneasy glances at each other.

“Want to know if we did the do? I’ll leave that to Matt,” Whitney replied, passing the question to her new friend.

Question Time: And as the group sat down for dinner, Whitney and Matt received a letter explaining, “Any couple can ask anything they want about your relationship.”

Dive in: Chanita Stephenson (left) asked, “If you don’t mind me asking, are you part of the intimacy club? You see how you interact, so I wonder if you’ve crossed that threshold somehow?’

While the hairdresser revealed that he had abstained from sex before coming on the show but has now changed his mind.

He replied, “I came here as a celibate person and I am no longer celibate.”

The group was visibly surprised by Matt’s candid response, with some giggles as Chanita decided, “Oh, s**t, ok.”

Put bluntly, “I got into this as a celibate person and I’m no longer celibate,” Matt explains.

Whitney and Matt failed to make things work with the spouses they were paired with for the experiment, Duka Cavolli and Gemma Rose.

They chose to leave the experiment and broke up with Duka and Gemma after spending the night together during the show’s Couples Retreat week – despite all four of them being under the same roof.

But after breaking up with their own husbands, last week’s episodes showed the couple begging to stay and finish the show with each other — as the experts reluctantly agreed.

Whitney and Matt will now continue on the show along with the other married couples, but as a dating couple.

Married At First Sight continues Monday at 9 p.m. on E4.