Married at First Sight UK’s Jordan and Chanita in shock SPLIT after he cut contact when show ended

Married at First Sight UK star Jordan Emmett-Connelly divorced Chanita Stephenson after filming for the E4 show ended – and he cut all contact with her.

The couple, who renewed their wedding vows in scenes from the series that aired last week, are no longer together after Jordan “stopped bothering with Chanita” and her ultimate fear for their relationship came true.

During Monday night’s episode, in which the cast will reunite for one last dinner, Jordan and Chanita, both 29, arrive separately and their co-stars are shocked to find that their romance has died down.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Jordan and Chanita’s marriage didn’t last.

Chanita did everything she could to keep the spark they had in the first weeks of their meeting, but a relationship is about two people – and Jordan no longer seemed interested.

“Once filming for the series ended, Jordan stepped back and stopped messaging. Chanita was heartbroken because she really saw a future for them together.’

In the penultimate episode of the explosive series tonight, the couples meet for one last dinner and find out how their relationships have worked outside the cameras and outside the experiment.

Jordan and Chanita were the show’s “golden couple” after having fewer issues than the other couples during their marriage and admitting that they “cared deeply about each other” during their final vows.

On last week’s show, Chanita, who said she put her “heart and soul” into the process, told Jordan: “I love who you are and everything you stand for, and I’m so excited to see what the future holds. for us.

“I can’t wait to make plans as a couple and do everything I’ve never done with you. You are my husband and my naughty partner in crime. I love that you’re mine and I’m yours and whatever comes, we’ll all face it together.’

But the bride also expressed doubts about their relationship, saying during their vow renewal, “I’m afraid you may not be ready to let me fully into your life.

“I need more reassurance from you to feel completely safe to move on.”

Jordan has also committed to Chanita, whom he married at first sight, telling his “warm and caring” partner that he was so “grateful” to have met her.

He said, “I’m ready to give you all the reassurance you want and deserve.

“I love you and for all the hardships we’ve been through, I wouldn’t waste a second of a day with you.”

The cast, including couples Matt and Whitney, Sophie and Jonathan, and Zoe and Jenna, will reunite for tonight’s show and viewers will finally discover whether the couples have managed to make their relationships work outside of the experiment.

Matt and Whitney, who married Gemma and Duka, declared their undying love for each other during their vows – two weeks after they first got together on the show.

Barber Matt had the “I appreciate you” inscription tattooed on his thigh as a tribute to Whitney after the couple betrayed their respective partners and were allowed to stay on the series to explore their blossoming romance.

During an Instagram Q&A, Chanita replied to the “reunion” when asked which dinner party was the most intense to film — but said viewers won’t see the full extent of the drama because it airs on E4 at 8 p.m. movie. new series Made In Chelsea.

She explained: “The most intense is the reunion dinner, which blew everyone else out of the water.

“The fact that it’s 8:00 p.m. tomorrow for the watershed, I have a feeling you won’t see it in full, but it was undoubtedly the reunion dinner.”