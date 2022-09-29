Married at First Sight UK’s Gemma Rose says she was left feeling suicidal after C4 ‘slut shamed’ her

Married at First Sight UK star Gemma Rose says she was suicidal after E4 ‘shamed’ her ‘slut’ and ignored her concerns about her match with ‘aggressive’ husband Matt Murray.

The 31-year-old salon owner told MailOnline she suffered from “multiple panic attacks”, exhaustion, and believes she was “forced” by producers to stay on the show, despite saying she wanted to go home several times.

In her first interview since starring on the series, Gemma revealed that she felt “afraid” and “vulnerable” about being married to tattooed hairdresser Matt, 32, who she said “lied” about her “masturbating in a restaurant” to cover up his guilt. own ‘toxic behaviour’.

Gemma has accused E4 producers of portraying her as promiscuous after they aired a series of sexual innuendos and claims by her husband that he was “uncomfortable” by her comments, which she says are untrue.

The mother of two says the show that aired the fake storyline she enjoyed herself in a restaurant “deathed” her and she will discuss her complaint with the broadcaster further.

She explained: “I feel like Matt slut embarrassed me, I feel like the experts did too.

‘He has the same sense of humor as I do and made similar comments on the wedding day, which didn’t make the cut.

“He asked me, ‘Do you like rough? I’m going to choke you in the bedroom.’ It was made to look like he was the victim when he just didn’t find me attractive.

“Matt made that up to ward off what he was doing in that restaurant, which got aggressive, pushed a chair back and stormed off. It clearly didn’t happen.

“I defended myself more than once and said that’s not true, but it didn’t make it because the storyline was too good.

“I was told it wouldn’t be put in the final edit and I was disgusted when it did. E4 is not allowed to manipulate such a storyline, so I will continue with it.’

Gemma, who is from Devon, married Matt at first sight during the filming of the series in April, and says she has pleaded for welfare several times to be “removed” from the process after feeling “afraid” about it. her husband’s actions.

She explained that after being called up early to film and having to wait an extended 45 minutes, Matt became “aggressive” and made her feel “intimidated” after shadowing and telling a member of security “if I was looking for a fight, I’d take you with me.’

The incident happened before the couple filmed a dinner scene with co-stars Chanita and Jordan.

She said, “There were a few occasions where I said I didn’t feel safe in the experiment, and I didn’t feel that was heard.

“There was one incident in particular where I explained to Matt that I found his body language aggressive.

“Before we went to Chanita and Jordan’s dinner, he was shadow-boxing at the front desk and his body language was very heavy and I panicked.

“We were asked to film early, but they ended up being late, so we probably stood around for 45 minutes and he banged on the door and yelled at the production team and said ‘when do we start? You got us here early'” and I told him to be professional.

“He told the security guy ‘you’re a big guy, if I was arguing I’d take you with me’, it was intimidating. I found him quite scary at times.

“I said I didn’t feel safe and that in that case I would have had to be removed a few times. I felt very vulnerable as it was. Welfare was fantastic in that they came to see you several times a day which was great.

“However, it wasn’t enough given the toxic environment we were in and I can’t handle that well.”

Gemma’s time on the show got worse after her marriage to Matt broke up when he had a romance with co-star Whitney – and the pair began an intimate relationship during filming.

Despite being in a dark place and concerned about her well-being, E4 encouraged Gemma to stay on the show.

The hairdresser, who owns Gem Rose Hair and is a mother to Ozzy (11) and Cash (4) from a previous relationship, described the filming of the series as “the worst experience of my life” and has since struggled with how producers are dishonest. have portrayed her in the last edit.

Breaking into tears, Gemma said, “I had several panic attacks. I feel like I didn’t sleep because I would wake up just as exhausted as when I went to bed.

“It was the worst experience of my life. I felt trapped. We were not held hostage, but if you said ‘I have to go now’ I wouldn’t call it manipulation, but there was coercion on their part to convince you to stay.

What stage does a person’s mental health reach before making a TV show? I told my mother I wanted to die. It was horrible. They cut out words and made it look like I was masturbating in a restaurant.

“My mom told me to be my strong self, but I said you’d want to die if this happened to you.”

E4 came under fire this week after it was alleged that the broadcaster allowed contestant George Roberts on the show despite three exes who had police complaints about his alleged emotional abuse.

The Sun reported that showmakers ignored warnings about George marrying former Miss Great Britain April Banbury.

Viewers have also criticized George for his “controlling behaviour” towards April after the couple rowed over the divorced father of four and insisted on knowing every detail about her relationship history.

However, Gemma says her experience with George has been positive and he has been supportive of her since the series ended.

She said, ‘I wouldn’t comment because that’s their story, but I’ve never seen anything bad with George.

“I never felt like he was negative towards me, but you spend such a short time with people in the experiment, let alone their lives before it. But I’ve never seen anything like it from him.

“We’ve been talking since the experiment and he’s just supported us. I can’t comment on a relationship I didn’t have.”

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: ‘Married at First Sight UK episodes have been carefully curated and we ensure that what we broadcast is an honest and accurate representation of the events that have transpired.

“Contributor care and safety is paramount and we work closely with our production partners to ensure robust contributor care protocols are in place and appropriate support is available for contributors before, during and after the broadcast, including access to our experts and an independent psychologist .’