Married at First Sight UK’s April cheats husband George on their honeymoon with a FEMALE hotel guest

Married at First Sight UK star April Banbury cheated on father-of-four husband George Roberts on their honeymoon with a female hotel guest.

The former Miss Great Britain, 32, was ‘intimate’ with another woman off-camera while vacationing in Jamaica with financial advisor George, 40, as they celebrated their union after saying ‘I do’ during a romantic wedding ceremony.

In explosive scenes set to air in Wednesday’s episode of the E4 series, George confronts April with the passionate kiss she shared with the woman behind his back, while he is struck by the realization, “I’ve been cheated on.”

A TV insider told MailOnline: ‘April kissed a woman passionately while on honeymoon with George.

“He didn’t expect her to behave like this once they committed to each other and the experiment and for him it was hugely disappointing.

April said the kiss happened as part of a challenge, but it’s still not what you expect from your wife while you’re honeymooning together.

“Trust was instantly broken—George wouldn’t have to worry about April kissing someone else when he’s not around.”

Show producers predicted the couple would be the “fairytale match of the series,” but their romance is rocked by April’s infidelity on their honeymoon.

In a preview clip ahead of tonight’s show, a shocked George said, “April has been intimate with someone else… I cheated on f***.”

April, a London clothing designer, married George unseen on Tuesday’s episode of the series.

She was stunned to discover that her new husband is a father of four and had been married for 12 years.

George admitted that he immediately felt the chemistry between him and April and later said he was “beating” after discovering she had been crowned Miss Great Britain in 2020.

April told George, who shares three daughters and a son with his ex-wife, that she is unsure about the future of children after her own mother abandoned her when she was eight, and has struggled with rejection ever since.

She explained, “My problems I have in my love life stem from rejection.

“When I was eight years old, my mother left and I felt so rejected by her. I felt what have I done wrong? Why didn’t you want me? Why didn’t you love me?

‘I was raised by my father and my grandmother. I was lucky enough to have the support of my grandmother.

“She gave me everything and I felt so lucky to have her, I always thought I would get married and she would be there. Her passing prompted me to rediscover myself and I moved to London.’

The divorcee admitted that potential girlfriends often use him as a father as an excuse not to commit.

He explained: “The dating scene is tough. It’s a great excuse for people to say ‘you have four kids, I don’t know if it would work’, you get ghosting and those are the reasons.

George told the show’s relationship experts that he “usually feels enough” until “something happens, they run off with someone else and you don’t feel enough.”

He talked about being betrayed before and the difficulties he feels in trusting a partner.