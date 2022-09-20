Married At First Sight UK star Whitney cheats on husband Duka with Matt, who betrays his wife Gemma

Married At First Sight British contestant Whitney Hughes is cheating on her husband Duka Cavolli with co-star Matt Murray, who also betrays his wife, Gemma Rose.

Whitney, 31, and tattooed Matt, 32, spent the night together at a couples retreat, despite their respective partners being under the same roof.

The infidelity shakes the cast with Gemma, 30, in tears after the betrayal comes to light in dramatic scenes yet to air on the E4 series.

A TV insider told MailOnline: “Whitney and Matt really shocked the other cast members by cheating on their partners – not only because of the pain it caused, but also because of the circumstances.

“The couples had left for a couples retreat and were there to focus on their relationships, but Whitney and Matt had other ideas.

“Gemma, who thought she’d met the love of her life in Matt, was devastated, while Duka had done everything she could to give his marriage to Whitney a chance.”

Betrayal: Whitney (pictured) and tattooed Matt spent the night together at a couples retreat, despite their respective partners being under the same roof

Whitney and Duka got married in the show’s first episode, but their relationship was doomed from the start.

Whitney’s personal assistant was on the hunt for a “man’s solid brick house,” but described her husband Duka as a “barn.”

She faced criticism from viewers for not giving Duka a chance, even admitting at the altar that she was tempted to “run.”

Whitney said, “I hope as I walk down the aisle I see a man’s solid brick house, he must be tall, have a thick, luscious beard, I’m not going to settle for anything less than perfect…

“I wanted a man to tower over me as massive, like a brick house. Compared to a house he might be like a barn.”

‘Devastated’: Gemma, who runs a barber shop, married Matt midway through the series and believed she’d found The One after discovering he also has a barber

Controversial: Whitney told the show’s pundits she wanted to find a “man’s brick house,” but was disappointed after meeting Duka, (pictured) who she called a “shed,” in the aisle

Duka, who moved to the UK at the age of 10 after fleeing the former Yugoslavia with his family, said he signed up for the show hoping to find a relationship that matched his parents’ marriage, from who he said they have something ‘special’.

However, Whitney got into the process after losing her mother in a devastating car accident and admitted she wouldn’t have put herself forward if her loss hadn’t been early.

Whitney said, “My mother passed away. She was driving home from work and a man hit her. I really miss her. I want to say she’s my best friend. I don’t think I would have done this before my mother, but why not? Life is so short, just jump in.’

She also explained that her grief is not getting any easier and if she were still around it would have been her mother to walk her down the aisle.

Whitney continued, “It would definitely be Mommy to walk down the aisle with me because she’s the one who…I am who I am thanks to her.

Awkward: Gemma’s romance with Matt was strained after he admitted he felt ‘uncomfortable’ by her overly sexual comments at their wedding and honeymoon

‘I’ve had enough’: During the couple’s honeymoon in Portugal, Matt revealed he was about to quit the show due to Gemma’s forward comments

“I have a picture of my mother at the venue because she is my heart, I wanted her to be a part of the ceremony. It just sucks, it just doesn’t get any better. I have a feeling that my mother will be here in thought today, looking down on me.’

Gemma married Matt midway through the series and believed she had found The One.

After admitting that men are “intimidated” by her tattoos and the fact that she owns a barber shop, she thought she had met her match in Matt, who is also covered in ink and has a hairdresser.

But their romance was strained when Gemma expressed her sexual desires to Matt and made comments he deemed inappropriate about sex at their wedding.

During the couple’s honeymoon in Portugal, Matt revealed that he was about to leave the show because of Gemma’s comments.

He said, ‘For me personally in a nice restaurant and so it’s too much for me. It makes me feel uncomfortable.

“I’ll be honest with you, I was done last night – I’ve had enough.”