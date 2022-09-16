Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch ‘was in a secret relationship’ while on the E4 show

Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch had a secret relationship throughout his stay on the E4 series, it has been alleged.

The Dream Boys stripper married dental hygienist Jess Potter, both 31, in a romantic ceremony and spent the following weeks trying to strengthen their relationship.

But after Jess called the time for the romance during Wednesday night’s episode, which caused them to leave, she says she’s since found out that Pjay was dating someone else during his time on the show — leaving her smoking.

A source said: ‘Jess is understandably upset – she went on Married at First Sight for all the right reasons and really wanted to find someone special.

“She feels so let down because she thinks Pjay was dishonest from the start; if he saw anyone else, he lied during the auditions and throughout the process, which makes a mockery of the show.

“He told his steady girlfriend that he was filming a TV series with The Dream Boys – she had no idea and neither did Jess until this week that he wasn’t honest about his personal situation.”

Pjay told MailOnline: ‘There is absolutely no truth to this, I went into the process as a single man.’

Jess, who is from Essex but now lives in Cambridgeshire, has been injured in the past after an ex-partner slept with her father’s ex-wife and she came in because they were intimate.

She explained, “I was in a relationship with my ex for five years until he slept with daddy’s ex-wife when I was sleeping upstairs and unfortunately I had to walk into it.

“That breakup affected my whole family and I definitely have trust issues because of it, which is why I’ve been single for so long now.”

The reality star admitted to the experts on the E4 show that she was in a “bad place” and “couldn’t stand another betrayal.”

On their wedding day, Jess was disappointed to learn that husband Pjay worked as a stripper, still lived at home with his mother and had a child from a previous relationship.

She was willing to give their romance a chance after Pjay said he was ready to change, so the couple honeymooned and later lived together in an apartment in East London.

Pjay claimed on the show that he had been single for a year and was “tired of being alone,” so he signed up for Married at First Sight because he needed “help” finding his next partner.

During the show’s second commitment ceremony, Jess confessed that she had no feelings for Pjay and she chose to abandon the experiment, with the stripper agreeing that they had reached the end of the road.

After discovering claims that Pjay had been dishonest throughout the experience, where the couple got married and went on a romantic honeymoon to the Maldives, Jess smoked to her Instagram followers, hinting at the betrayal.

On Thursday she said, “I’m just sitting there eating my shrimp cocktail chips thinking about how someone on this show had a partner on the outside the whole time… oh my gosh, what a scandal.”

She later added, “Did you really think you could go on this show and have more than one girlfriend and it would never work out? Are you a fucking mental buddy?’

Jess shared a photo of herself drinking a glass of red wine on Thursday night, captioning the Instagram story: “I know I’m not the one who was in an 18-month relationship while filming.”

She also confessed to a viewer that she “hated the whole experience” and believes she was “set to fail from the start,” but is relieved to have made good friends along the way.