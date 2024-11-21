Married at First Sight UK couple SPLIT after year-long romance – leaving only one pair still together from the 2023 series

Married First Sight UK couple Tasha Jay and Paul Liba have split, MailOnline can reveal.

The couple went their separate ways after a year-long romance, leaving only two contestants from the 2023 series still in a relationship.

Tasha and Paul tied the knot after meeting for the first time at the altar while filming the E4 dating show last year.

But after committing to each other in their final vows last November, the couple’s romance is now over, and friends close to the reality stars say they remain friendly.

Shona Manderson and Matt Pilmoor are the latest couple still in a relationship after connecting off-camera when their respective marriages failed.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Tasha and Paul tried to make their relationship work for several months but decided to end things between them.

“They fell in love while filming Married at First Sight UK, but struggled to see a future, continued to live apart and eventually broke up.”

The couple was put together by the show’s relationship experts and for the most part managed to avoid any drama during their appearance on MAFS.

They follow former co-stars Georges Berthonneau and Peggy Lawrence, who split earlier this year, as well as Jordan Gayle and Erica Roberts.

Shona found her happy ending with Matt after her marriage to Brad Skelly failed and the tattooed model was accused of gaslighting, causing producers to boot him from the series.

Matt married Adrienne Naylor, but the couple’s romance was short-lived, leaving the personal trainer free to connect with Shona.

Married at First Sight UK returned with a new series in September, but no couple on the show remains in a relationship.

Viewers hoped Sacha Jones and Ross McCarthy would have a happy ending, but the couple split shortly after filming on their series wrapped.

Sacha was left heartbroken after Ross moved on with a new girlfriend despite declaring his undying love for his wife and promising her a future together.

MailOnline has contacted Tasha and Paul’s representatives for comment.

JJ Slater, who starred in last year’s series alongside Tasha and Paul, is now in a relationship with former glamor model Katie Price.