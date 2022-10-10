Married At First Sight star turned escort Hayley Vernon reveals breast cancer scare

Hayley Vernon has revealed she feared breast cancer after finding a suspicious lump.

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday, the former Married At First Sight star explained that she went straight in for a scan.

‘Today I went for a breast ultrasound, after weeks of stress, today was the day I would get answers. I had found a lump under my arm next to my implant that was causing a dull ache,” Hayley, 35, wrote.

Hayley Vernon (pictured) revealed she was afraid of breast cancer after finding a suspicious lump

“I can’t tell you how much fear, anxiety and emotion I experienced when they told me to change. I burst into tears thinking about every woman who walked into the same room before me and got bad news.’

She continued: ‘About an hour ago I was told I was free and that it is a lymph node that we will rescan in 4-6 weeks.

‘The relief I feel is enormous, but I also think of all those women who are taking on the challenge that I could have so easily taken on.

In an Instagram Stories post on Monday, the former Married At First Sight star explained that she went straight in for a scan

“This is also a reminder, get checked before you see any symptoms or signs. I pray tonight for all the women who have had opposite results from myself.”

It comes after Hayley spoke about her new career as an escort, which followed her highly successful foray into OnlyFans in 2020.

The former worker, who has made a staggering $1.3 million selling content on the adult website, said she was proud of her work in the industry.

‘Today I went for a breast ultrasound, after weeks of stress, today was the day I would get answers. I had found a lump under my arm next to my implant that was causing a dull ache,” Hayley wrote

‘Am I ashamed? F**k no. I’ll skip it completely and just want to say thank you [the media] for the free publicity,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

The adult entertainer, who rose to fame on the seventh season of MAFS in 2020, charges customers $950 per hour for a “porn star experience.”

According to her profile on the private escort guide Scarlet Blue, Hayley lists her body type as “athletic” and is available for in and out calls.

In an earlier interview about her adult career, Hayley admitted that she had to turn to hardcore pornography to make the money come in on OnlyFans.