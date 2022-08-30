Married At First Sight star Tracey Jewel admits she’s ‘struggling’ with parenting

<!–

Tracey Jewel has admitted motherhood is a ‘struggle’.

The former Married At First Sight star, who welcomed her second child last year, shared a sob selfie on Instagram on Tuesday and candidly admitted she’s been going through a rough time as a parent.

“Parenting can be so hard sometimes,” the 39-year-old wrote in the caption to the image.

“I don’t cry often, but the past few days have really touched me. Mental and physical exhaustion with a sick toddler and battling my own health issues.

“The battle is real. But I wouldn’t trade it for gold to be a mama! Great love for moms who are having a hard time right now’.

Earlier this year, Tracey admitted she suffered from anxiety after she welcomed her infant son, baby Frankie, in March 2021.

She asked fans, “Tell me the things you used to do easily before becoming a mother and what you struggle with now?”

The reality star followed up with the things she misses, including, “Drinking hot coffee, going to the gym, sleeping more than 6 hours straight, taking a long shower and watching a movie uninterrupted.”

Tracey also uploaded a selfie along with a caption about struggling with anxiety in May.

“Friends scare me. It’s the only part of my fear of the past few years that I had a hard time changing…” she said.

“I get stressed at the thought of one-on-one conversations and deeper connections with people,” Tracey continued.

“I use things like the veil to keep my distance from people and a bub is a good reason and excuse to cancel plans. And I’ve used “self-care” as a form of sabotage to not see people.

“The truth is I’ve been hurt by a lot of friends from the past, and I think it’s okay not to focus on friendships now… For those reading this with social anxiety, I feel you… and ‘being’ the way you are is enough.’

The former MAFS star welcomed her son with husband and high school sweetheart Nathan Constable, whom she married in February in a surprise ceremony.

The new bub is the second child for Tracey, who shares a nine-year-old daughter with ex-husband Jacob Anthonisz.

Tracey is best known for her appearance in the fifth season of Married At First Sight in 2018, where she was paired with bad boy Dean Wells.