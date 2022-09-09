Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admits her ex-fiancé funded her lavish lifestyle

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her former cycling fiancé financed her lavish lifestyle with resurfaced audition tape for the reality show.

Senior rebel chief Shane Smith, 38, was killed early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle accident in north-east Adelaide.

The father of four died at the scene, despite paramedics’ desperate efforts to resuscitate him.

Married at First Sight star Stacey Hampton admitted that her former cycling fiancé financed her lavish lifestyle with resurfaced audition tape for the reality show. Senior rebel chief Shane Smith, 38, was killed early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle accident in north-east Adelaide. Together in the picture

In the clip, Stacey, 28, was asked how she could afford the expensive Rolex watch and Givenchy wallet she was wearing.

“Maybe you should ask my ex,” she said with a laugh, insinuating that Smith bought it for her.

Elsewhere in the clip, Stacey admitted to “cheating” on her ex after he cheated on her.

In the clip, Stacey, 28, was asked how she could afford the expensive Rolex watch and Givenchy wallet she was wearing. She often shows off her designer items on Instagram

“It was kind of like, how dare you do that to me, so I’m going to do that to you,” she said.

Earlier this week, the former reality star spoke paid a heartbreaking tribute to her cycling ex and greeted the father of her two sons as a wonderful father with a heart of gold.

It’s the latest in a string of tragedies to hit Hampton after her father took his own life and her brother’s tragic death – also in a motorcycle accident – on the day she was due to give birth.

“Maybe you should ask my ex,” she said, insinuating that it was bought for her by Smith

Elsewhere in the clip, Stacey admitted she ‘cheated’ on her ex after he cheated on her

Hampton was in a relationship with Smith from age 19 until their breakup in July 2017, a month before he was convicted of beating up two nightclub bouncers.

The Rebel Adelaide president was also the father of her two young boys Kruz and Kosta and had her name tattooed on his hand.

Hampton had been on good terms with Smith since their divorce five years ago.

Earlier this week, the former reality star paid a heartbreaking tribute to her cycling ex, greeting the father of her two sons as an amazing dad with a heart of gold. In the picture with their son

“He is now at peace with his brother, mother and friends,” Hampton told Nine News.

“He was a great father. He adored his children and his parents. Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same.

“He had a heart of gold and loved his family and friends.”

The former couple shares sons Kruz and Kosta. Smith has the names of Stacey and Kosta tattooed on his hand

Smith described himself on his Facebook profile as “straight up (and) loyal to those who are loyal to me.” He also said, “One club, one life, family is everything.”

His distraught sister was one of those who laid flowers on the spot in Redwood Park on Wednesday.

Smith’s passenger, a 45-year-old man who was on the back of the bicycle, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The father of four died on the spot, despite paramedics’ desperate efforts to resuscitate him

In 2020, she defended Smith and urged society not to judge her ex on his criminal past.

“He’s really the best person, and I think he’s ashamed of his past,” she said in a magazine interview.

“I met him when I was very young, 19, through mutual friends, and I wasn’t aware of his lifestyle, but I fell for him so quickly,” she continued.

Proud parent Shane Smith poses with Kosta (left) and a newborn Kruz in 2017

“At the time, I didn’t realize he actually had charges from ages ago that had come up, assault.”

Stacey, who is 11 years younger than Smith, told Daily Mail Australia in 2020 that they would “always be each other’s kryptonite”.

“Shane and I met very young, I fell hard and fast and we will always be each other’s kryptonite,” she said.

“He was always very supportive and I had terrible postpartum depression, which is what drives my charity.

“He is now at peace with his brother, mother and friends,” Hampton told Nine News. “He was a great father. He adored his children and his parents. Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again’

“He took the kids when I wasn’t able to get them. I had to recover myself and I was alone. He was great to me.

“He still supports me and my decisions emotionally, helps me with relationship advice and also ensures my and my children’s happiness.

“We still share children’s birthdays and have lunch. We just can’t be together because we’re fighting, and we both have a lot of damage from our past, clashing.

“It was a civil rift. He’s a great father and I don’t regret it.’

“He still supports me and my decisions emotionally, helps me with relationship advice and also ensures my and my children’s happiness,” Stacey said of her former partner Smith, pictured with their son Kruz

Hampton shared her struggles with being a young mother while Smith was behind bars in an earlier interview with Daily Mail Australia.

“I got pregnant at age 20 and gave birth at age 21 while my partner was in prison,” she says.

“I had to be hospitalized with shingles from stress, and then I got Bell’s palsy from stress while I was heavily pregnant.”

Shane was killed in a motorcycle accident in northeast Adelaide at 3am on Wednesday

In February 2019, Smith was convicted and fined $3,500 for assaulting two bouncers outside a Bendigo nightclub on August 6, 2017.

He narrowly avoided jail after a magistrate dismissed a charge of assault because the brutal beatings were not considered inciting terror on bystanders.

Stacey rose to fame in season seven of Married At First Sight Australia in 2020, where she was paired up with Michael Goonan, but they broke up before the reunion episode.