Married At First Sight star sparks outrage with ‘graphic’ fitness photo

Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus, 31, has sparked outrage for posting a ‘graphic’ Instagram fitness photo.

The former AFL player, who rose to fame in the series in 2020 when he was paired with returning bride Elizabeth Sobinoff, sparked the ire of fans after many noticed an X-rated detail.

The super-fit trainer stripped down to just a pair of tight gray jocks to showcase his own fitness journey.

While Seb showed off his incredible two-week transformation, his followers were fixated on something else.

‘You [sic] brighten up a bit for the photo,” wrote one fan.

‘Really??? Show off your junk a lot!!!!!’ another wrote.

Other fans were more complimentary of the trainer, with one writing: ‘Looks good’.

Another added a line of fire emojis to the racy photo.

Seb got a bit of a quirky guy editing and wrestling the reality dating series after debuting a more raunchy online image.

Seb (with girlfriend Ania Kilic) faced backlash when the couple joined adult website OnlyFans in April, with fans finding it distasteful

The tight personal trainer and his girlfriend Ania Kilic faced criticism after debuting an OnlyFans account in April.

Seb told Adelaide Now that the feedback was not 100 percent positive.

“I know it’s a huge shock, especially from me,” he said, adding that there should be no “stigma” around OnlyFans because sex is a “natural part of life.”

Seb, who was portrayed as a goofy “nice guy” in season seven of MAFS, says the feedback hasn’t been 100 percent positive, admitting he “took it off my Instagram followers.”

While Seb admitted to “cutting it off a bit from my Instagram followers,” he generally said “people have accepted me and recognize that it’s not being forced on anyone.”

“Obviously people with a fixed view will always look at things in this realm [sex work] as insulting,” he continued.

“Nobody gets hurt and nobody is forced to subscribe.”

Seb rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2020 when he teamed up with fan-favorite bride Elizabeth Sobinoff.

Lizzie was heartbroken by ex-“husband” Sam Ball last season, and viewers were thrilled when she discovered her happy ending with Seb.

But the couple broke up 12 months later, and Seb then began dating Ania, an old friend he’d been in love with years before.