Married At First Sight star Selina Chhaur reveals the details of brutal breakup with Cody Bromley

Selina Chhaur will be open to Stellar magazine on Sunday about her brutal breakup with Married At First Sight “groom” Cody Bromley.

The hairstylist, 32, said she tried to make things work with the fitness trainer, 30, after filming ended despite their “racist storyline”, only for him to dump her.

“We did long distances. We had Christmas together, he came to Adelaide… To this day I can’t tell you why [we split]. I didn’t get any closure,” she said.

The breakup occurred in the car after the MAFS reunion in January, where she told her co-stars she would be moving from Adelaide to Sydney for Cody.

‘I felt like he was acting a little weird’ [in the car afterwards]said Selina. “I thought, ‘Oh, now it’s shutting down again.’

‘I put my hand on his, to which he had a reflexive reaction and shook my hand off. He says, “You know what, I’m going to call it.” That’s how he ended.’

Despite Selina’s self-confidence being “destroyed” in the controversial reality show, she said she knew her worth enough to let the relationship go at that point.

The Nine Network series fell into chaos after Cody admitted he didn’t find his wife Selina attractive because she’s Asian.

Viewers were quick to destroy the franchise for airing such a divisive storyline, with some even saying MAFS should be abolished.

As part of the experiment’s “honesty week,” the pair were tasked with taking on a rock-hard challenge that involved answering questions as honestly as possible.

He started by asking Selina, “Would you see yourself moving to Sydney?” to which she replied, ‘Yes, 100 percent. For the love? I would do it.’

Selina then admitted that they have struggled to become affectionate since their marriage.

“Is the lack of interest, attraction and affection due to my nationality and appearance?” she asked with a nervous smile on her face.

“I think there was something to play with at first,” he said bluntly. “I’m definitely not a racist, but it’s not something I’m familiar with. To be honest… the short answer is that it probably was.”

Selina, whose parents are Chinese and Cambodian, admitted in an on-camera interview that she was surprised by Cody’s confession and didn’t know what to say.