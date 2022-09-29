Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer makes a tearful confession

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer revealed her emotional turmoil as the show’s final season aired.

The 29-year-old star shared a clip on Instagram on Thursday of herself waking up after a night of ‘crying hard’.

“Have you ever cried so hard that you woke up like this?” Olivia wrote in the caption.

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer, 29, (pictured) made a tearful confession on Thursday about her emotional state as the show aired earlier this year

She continued, “How I woke up every morning with MAFS airing.”

Olivia has been open about the impact MAFS has had on her life, and she didn’t take any punches in an August interview.

In an emotionally charged chat with the No Filter podcast, Olivia said she longed for a “private life away from reality TV” and confessed to having reached “rock bottom.”

The only saving grace of the experiment was her relationship with her husband Jackson Lonie, from whom she recently parted ways.

“I’m now at the point where I’m trying to get up off the floor. I’m at the bottom and I’m trying to get up,” she said.

“Nobody deserves it. I know I’m not perfect, but I don’t think anyone who goes to a reality show is perfect.”

Despite not having time on social media, Olivia said trolls were able to find her contact information through her former job as a driving instructor.

“Every time someone sends one of my loved ones something terrible, I feel like I’m being kicked back down. I’ve received death threats to my personal phone number and I’ve had many on Facebook,” she said.

‘Not only the children I used to teach, but also the parents’ [messaged me] to call me a pig, a delusion… I think that was the breaking point when I got texts to my phone because I removed myself from online.

“That was a real breaking point. People I know say I’m disgusting, and they’re offended that they let me drive their kids.’