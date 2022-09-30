Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer is ‘stressed out’ being stuck in Bali for a week

Olivia Frazer had a ‘champagne problem’ on Friday when she mixed up her flights from Bali.

The 29-year-old Married At First Sight star is now stuck on the picturesque island for another week after forgetting which return flight she was on.

“I had a whoopsie. I was just checking in for my flight home at the airport and it turned out I would be on a flight last night,” she said in her Instagram Stories.

Olivia Frazer, 29, (pictured) found herself in a ‘champagne problem’ on Friday when she mixed up her flights from Bali

She continued: ‘And – Mommy laughs at me – and everything is booked. So I accidentally have another week in Bali. What should a girl do.

“That said, I’m really stressed because I miss Stella [her French Bulldog puppy]. I was literally counting down the hours until I saw her.

“Luckily I have the dogs next door that bark to comfort me.”

The Married At First Sight star is stuck on the picturesque island for another week after forgetting which return flight she was on

Thankfully, the OnlyFans star made the effort and can laugh at the situation.

She followed up the videos with another of her adorable new puppy, explaining that she understood that being stuck in Bali wasn’t a real problem, but she couldn’t stop crying because she missed Stella so much.

Olivia Frazer fled to Bali for a relaxing vacation after her recent divorce from Jackson Lonie.

Thankfully the OnlyFans star made the effort and can laugh at the situation

The star showed her ex what he was missing as she showed off her ample assets and pert derrière in a skimpy white two-piece as she posed poolside at her luxury resort.

She offered a front-on view in the first photo, before turning around and leaning forward slightly to show a glimpse of her backside.

It comes after Olivia and her MAFS “husband” Jackson announced in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 8 that they’d gone their separate ways.

Olivia Frazer fled to Bali for a relaxing vacation after her recent divorce from Jackson Lonie. She showed her ex what he was missing as she showed off her big assets and pert derrière in a skimpy white two piece as she posed poolside at her luxury resort

They both emphasized that it was a mutual decision and that no one was to blame.

The former teaching assistant later revealed that she had no intention of removing the OnlyFans content she filmed with Jackson before their split.

She currently earns a living from OnlyFans, after her negative image on the hit show made her teaching career untenable.