Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer injures hand while moving house

Olivia Frazer of Married At First Sight has injured herself leaving the house she once shared with ex Jackson Lonie.

The 29-year-old reality TV star who only became Fans cut her knuckles as she packed and organized her things.

She shared a gory image of the small cut on her Instagram with the caption, “Accident #1 from moving.”

It comes as Olivia revealed last Wednesday that she was struggling to find a new home to move into.

She told fans she hasn’t been able to find a place to live since her breakup and has been forced to move into a friend’s spare room.

‘[I] have applied for places and are just waiting to hear back. It’s madness,” Olivia complained to followers during an Instagram Q&A.

‘There are so many places to rent that have been available for so long. I have offered to pay months’ rent in advance. I just need some space for myself and [my dog] Stella and it’s taking SO long,” the reality star continued.

Olivia, who said goodbye to Jackson, 30, at the beginning of the month, concluded: ‘Shoutout to my beautiful friend Bec for letting me take over the guest room [heart emoji]’.

The brand new reality star accompanied her post with a photo of her pulling a sad face while bleaching her hair in the salon.

Olivia later responded to a fan who speculated that her inability to find a home could have something to do with the way she’s been “represented by the media” after her vile portrayal on Married At First Sight.

The thought has occurred to me, but I have no idea what would be in the press that would make me sound like a bad renter [laughing/crying emoji],’ she replied.

Plus, if realtors were smart and read certain articles, they’d know I’m getting ready to buy a house (for now, I just need a temporary rental home). Surely they wouldn’t burn a potential buyer’s bridge,” she said.

Olivia has previously quelled rumors that she had been “dumped” by Jackson, 31, and insisted the split was a mutual decision.

“Why does everyone assume I was dumped? That is mean. What if I got dumped? Do you think that will help?” she said.

She added: ‘Don’t assume anything. You are not right, but you are not wrong, I am not confirming anything; mind your own business.’