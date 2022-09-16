Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer BANNED from Instagram

Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer revealed on Friday that she has been blocked from posting live videos on Instagram.

The OnlyFans model, 28, shared a photo explaining the situation to confused fans wondering why she hadn’t hosted a live session recently.

The photo captured the Instagram ban message and it was bad news for the influencer.

Married At First Sight’s Olivia Frazer (pictured) revealed on Friday that she has been blocked from posting videos on Instagram

The blonde explained that the recent content she posted was removed for violating Instagram guidelines and as a result she was banned from posting live videos.

Fortunately, there was good news, as she said the ban was only temporary.

It’s unclear what specific content Olivia started up with, but she recently ruffled feathers on Instagram by sharing raunchy photos and videos to promote her OnlyFans account.

The blonde explained that recent content she posted had been removed for violating Instagram guidelines and as a result she was banned from sharing live videos.

She has also recently been engaged in a war of words with fellow MAFS bride Jessika Power.

Olivia recently accused Jessika of talking about her in order to “stay relevant,” which prompted Jessika to post a disrupted video retort.

It follows that Olivia was permanently kicked off TikTok in July after several users complained about her posts.

She took to Instagram to air her side of the story: “My TikTok has been deleted. People are meaner [on TikTok] then they are here [on Instagram].’

It’s unclear what specific content Olivia started up with, but she recently ruffled feathers on Instagram by sharing raunchy photos and videos to promote her OnlyFans account.

Her troubles on Instagram and TikTok do not reflect her rising popularity on other social media platforms, namely OnlyFans.

The MAFS Bride joined the subscription-based adult site in May and quickly rose to the top 0.02 percent of all creators on the platform.

She told Daily Mail Australia in June that she had made a massive $10,000 within 12 hours of signing up for the website.

The former teaching assistant said the popularity of her account made her “a good investment for OnlyFans.”

Olivia revealed in July that she was permanently banned from TikTok after users complained about the content she posted