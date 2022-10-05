Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis shows off her baby bump

<!–

Martha Kalifatidis has jumped at the chance to show off her burgeoning baby bump.

The 34-year-old Married At First Sight star posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday in which she models her pull from a clothing brand through a fashion show at home.

Martha started the video wearing a relaxed gray sweater, with a top exposing her midriff.

She then took off the track pants and replaced them with blue jeans that she paired with an off-white top with crossover detailing on the back.

Martha was quick to make another wardrobe change, this time in a black tubular dress.

Martha’s latest look was a sassy black top, with tie details on the side, paired with a black skirt.

It comes after Martha revealed her tough battle with hyperemesis gravidarum.

The reality star, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Michael Brunelli, gave candid insight into how her struggle with the acute form of morning sickness changed everything.

She told The Daily Telegraph that her symptoms had manifested themselves in countless painful ways.

“It’s like having gastro, you’re hungover, and you’re on a boat. This is anything but fun,” she said.

She explained that she wasn’t diagnosed until a month into her pregnancy, forcing her and Michael to cut their European vacation short.

“I was stuck abroad, severely dehydrated and had to drink regularly,” she said.

Michael echoed her feelings, admitting that “it was hard to watch her go from enjoying this amazing journey overseas to being bedridden 24 hours a day.”

The couple announced earlier this month that they were expecting their first child together.

They explained that the reason for Martha’s prolonged absence from social media was that she was sick with excessive nausea and vomiting.

She had gone offline for several weeks, leading to concerns for her well-being.

The couple explained that they had to wait until she was feeling better and had reached a safe point in her pregnancy before sharing their news.