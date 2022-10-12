Married At First Sight star Jack Millar launches a sex podcast with his best mate

Jack Millar quits television and starts a podcast called In The Sack with his best friend Sean Mullan.

The 26-year-old Married At First Sight star launched the project on Wednesday and promised to drop episodes weekly.

In the first three episodes, the friends reveal details about a new upcoming project, as well as Jack’s experience on MAFS with his “bride” Domenica Calarco and his new relationship with Love Island’s Courtney Stubbs.

The podcast delves deep into Jack and Sean’s lives and “the speed bumps along the way” as they discuss how to overcome them.

“It’s taken months, but I’m so excited to finally get this podcast into everyone’s ears!” said the former financial planner.

“This podcast is a culmination of Sean, one of my best friends, and myself having hours of lengthy discussions about anything and everything over a beer. So we thought, why not get the world involved!’

He went on to say he can’t wait to have listeners “jump in our pocket and listen to the strange, wonderful world” of their conversations.

“I feel like a podcast really allows me to show my authentic self and how I interact with my loved ones,” he said, adding that you can only learn so much about someone on social media.

Jack debuted his relationship with Courtney in July when the pair shared identical posts on Instagram to reveal their romance.

The reality TV star sparked rumors of being off the market when he went skiing with Courtney in Perisher earlier this month.

They couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces as they posed together in their ski clothes.

Courtney found fame on Love Island Australia last year when she dated aid worker Noah Hurah while staying at the villa.

Jack debuted his relationship with Courtney (left) in July when the pair shared identical posts on Instagram to reveal their romance

Jack’s ex-“wife” Domenica Calarco suggested the couple were indeed dating when she was asked what she thought of them during an Instagram Q&A.

Domenica replied, “I’m so glad he’s happy.”

Jack confirmed that he and Domenica called it quits when they arrived separately at the Married At First Sight reunion in April.