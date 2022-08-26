A former bride of Married At First Sight has been criticized on social media after announcing her surprising career move.

Kate Laidlaw, 39, revealed via Instagram on Wednesday that she has joined OnlyFans with her twin sister Bec.

Although several fans praised her in the comments of her announcement post, not everyone agreed with the idea.

‘Another one has created an Onlyfans account.. with her sister. This woman literally said baby corn is ‘nice,’ shared one Reddit user.

“I feel weird about this,” another commented.

“Being happy with your sister makes me feel GROSS.”

‘Kaat?! Really?! Absolutely nothing about her on the show makes it seem like this is something she’ll be good at,” another added, while one simply wrote, “Sad.”

“Just when I thought she was relatively normal.”

“They should put a clause in the contract that people can’t create ‘content’ in OR after the show. This has to stop!’

One Reddit user weighed in with a long post: “I have no problem with just fans, I wish more people did it, and did it well, with real nudes, you know.”

“But that so many MAFS people are resorting to it is worrying,” she added.

‘Like, it’s not something that comes naturally to them, is it? I’m concerned about them and the life they lead after the show, a life where sex work is a career switch from what they did before the show is not uncommon.”

But there were many more friends and fans who supported Kate and her sister’s latest venture.

“Wrong,” commented Selin Mengu, Kate’s MAFS co-star.

“You look amazing, well done sharing,” one fan wrote.

“Oh, I love it and all the best to you both, beautiful picture, you both look very classy.”

The star announced the move after failing to find love on Channel Nine’s reality show.

Kate, who was linked to lawyer Matt Ridley this year, said she was excited to “show all the different sides of her” on the adult website after her portrayal on MAFS failed to reflect her true personality.

“After my MAFS experience, I found myself low in self-confidence and afraid to show my real me because of fear of judgment,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The show portrayed a character that I felt didn’t reflect who I really am as a person.

This is why I am so excited to launch my OnlyFans. It will be my chance to express all the different sides of me, the raw version of me.

“It’s time to show you what I’m really for.”

For a special price of $5 a month, fans can access daily “cheeky, sexy content” and “a little insight” into her life as a nutritionist.

“I’m doing the OnlyFans to show people different sides of me and what I really stand for, because it wasn’t shown on MAFS because of my bad editing,” Kate told Daily Mail Australia.

“My OnlyFans will be different because I’m doing it with Bec, so double the content and double the fun.”

Kate follows in the footsteps of other MAFS brides Olivia Frazer, Jessica Seracino and Domenica Calarco, all of whom make money with OnlyFans.

Season nine grooms Jackson Lonie, Daniel Holmes and Mitchell Eynaud are also on the platform.

Kate was linked to law clerk Matt, 40, on MAFS, but the couple failed to get it right and decided to call it quits before final vows.