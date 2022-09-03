Married At First Sight star Cyrell Paule looks trim in black leggings and a denim jacket

<!–

She was one of the most controversial brides of Married At First Sight and was nicknamed ‘Cyclone Cyrell’.

But Cyrell Paule, 33, looked happier than ever as she promoted Celebrity Slim in Sydney’s Marrickville on Saturday.

Cyrell made a star appearance when she approved the weight loss product at a local pharmacy.

Showing off her slim physique, Cyrell wore black leggings, a white tube top and a fleece-lined denim jacket.

She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The mother of one was all smiles as she posed next to the signage and chatted with fans.

She wore minimal makeup and wore her balayage hair past her shoulders.

It comes after Cyrell reveals why she has yet to marry her old boyfriend, Eden Dally.

She told Daily Mail Australia this week that she is not rushing down the aisle with the former Love Island star and wants to save up for a house instead

“Marriage is just something we don’t think about right now,” she said.

“I’m coming home, Eden is there. I shower, he’s here. I’m laughing my ass off, he’s here. So yes, it almost feels like married life already!

“A piece of paper doesn’t have to tell us we’re married. We already have a child together as is, so what is a piece of paper?’

Cyrell said that while marriage isn’t a priority, that hasn’t stopped her from giving hints regularly.

“On Valentine’s Day, for example, or when I see something on Instagram, I think, ‘Eden, where’s my ring?!”‘ she laughed.

It comes after the couple sparked engagement rumors when Cyrell shared photos on her Instagram of a lavish proposal for Sydney Harbour.

However, it was from a friend’s engagement, not hers.

One fan rushed to respond, “I so thought this was a message for you and Eden!”