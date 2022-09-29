Married At First Sight star Booka Nile reveals she is expecting her first child

Married At First Sight star Booka Nile has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The Perth rocker made an announcement on Instagram on Thursday, telling fans in a lengthy post that she’s expecting.

Booka held up a little white jumpsuit and wrote, “Motherhood wasn’t something I thought I’d experience.

She continued, “It just didn’t feel like it could or would ever happen to me.”

Booka said she came to realize that while the circumstances may never be right, she has accepted it.

“I don’t think they’ll ever be ‘right,’ but my son doesn’t really care,” she joked.

“Against all odds, he has made a little home in my belly and is getting bigger and stronger every day.”

The reality star went on to say that both herself and the baby’s father were excited to welcome their small child.

“After thinking about it for a long time, we realized we wanted to be his mom and dad even though we’re not together and we don’t have any plans,” she wrote.

“We are working on becoming good friends and plan to co-parent together. Our only goal is for our son to be loved and cared for by both of us and for him to grow up knowing how much he is loved by his father and mother.”

Booka went on to say that her son has changed her life, causing the “saddest, most defeated version of myself joy, happiness and hope again.

“I now work hard every day to become the best possible version of myself and I’m doing it for him,” she wrote.

“I will never be able to express how grateful I am to my son for being the ONLY one in the world who could pull me out of the darkness I was in. He’s the miracle I didn’t know I needed. ‘

She ended by saying she is counting down the days until she meets him.

Booka has not disclosed the identity of the father in her post.

Booka worked with electrician and psychology student Brett Helling on Married At First Sight in 2021, but they broke up before taking final vows.

Helling later said the couple had “tunnel vision” on the show and realized their relationship wouldn’t last in the outside world.

“Booka and I were chilling one day and we were just chatting about life and everything. I think we both just came to realize it wasn’t something we wanted to pursue outside of the experiment,” he said.

Booka was later romantically linked to tattooed musician Corey Freear after they were spotted holding hands in Perth.