Married At First Sight star Aleks Markovic doesn’t look like this anymore!

Married At First Sight star Aleks Markovic debuted her brand new look on Instagram on Tuesday, and the former reality star looked very different from how fans will remember her on the Channel Nine reality show.

Aleks made sure all eyes were on her as she posed in a purple beaded cocktail dress and a thigh-high split and sweetheart neckline.

She completed the look with a pair of heels with straps with bows on them and a diamond necklace.

Alex wore her caramel locks parted and tied up for the occasion.

To make her stunning features stand out, she opted for a glossy makeup style with heavy black mascara and a nude gloss.

“Mermaid feels,” she captioned the post.

Aleks has had a number of different looks after her appearance on Married At First Sight.

Aleks, who is originally from Perth, moved to Sydney two years ago to continue her career as a model and influencer.

She had expressed an interest in moving when she appeared on MAFS in early 2020, taking the plunge a few months after filming wrapped up.

“Being on MAFS gave me a lot more opportunities, you’re more recognized now so people know who you are,” she told Perth Now of her move to the East Coast.

The brunette beauty lost about 9 kg after leaving Married At First Sight

‘Moving to Sydney and finding a job in Sydney was a little easier because people had already met me through MAFS.’

Entering the Sydney real estate world, she technically worked in the same industry as her ex-“husband” Ivan.

However, she insisted that they were not in competition with each other.

“There is no industry competition with him because we work in different fields,” she said.