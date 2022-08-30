Married At First Sight: Perth singer Lyndall Grace latest bride to appear on next year’s season

<!–

The shooting for the tenth season of Married At First Sight is in full swing.

And Daily Mail Australia can now reveal the identity of another bride who will walk down the aisle in the Channel Nine series.

Aspiring singer Lyndall Grace from Perth was spotted attending the hen night at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park.

A source told Daily Mail Australia that Lyndall, 27, has recently been single after abruptly splitting up with her long-term boyfriend.

“She had been dating for years and living with my boyfriend Travis until she broke up with him a few months ago. Think we now know the reason. Wild,” they said.

A friend described Lyndall as an “absolute sweetheart who isn’t afraid to have fun.”

Lyndall was spotted at hen night earlier this month at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park

Lyndall is no stranger to the spotlight, having performed at several fundraisers and concerts to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis.

She was diagnosed with the incurable life-shortening genetic disease at birth.

While filming the dating show, her social media accounts have all switched to private as a requirement.

Lyndall joins previously announced brides Tahnee Cook, Bronte Schofield, Alyssa Barmonde, Claire Nomarhas, Melinda Willis and Melissa Shepherd.

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that season 10 of MAFS will feature some of its most controversial contestants yet.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.