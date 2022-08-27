Married At First Sight: Melinda Willis arrives at Brisbane Airport wearing designer clothes

Upcoming Married At First Sight star Melinda Willis was spotted looking exhausted but stylish as she dragged her bags to Brisbane Airport on Friday.

The Brisbane flight attendant turned beautician was on her way to her upcoming wedding destination to tie the knot with a man she’s never met.

Melinda was a blond bombshell, comfortably dressed in light jeans that molded to her body, and a large colorful turtleneck sweater with a checkered pattern.

Upcoming Married At First Sight star Melinda Willis (pictured) was spotted looking exhausted but stylish as she dragged her bags to the airport on Friday

She accessorized with luscious white Gucci sneakers, which are known to sell for around $1000, and a large Louis Vuitton bag that costs over $2900.

Melinda traveled with a large amount of luggage, including two large suitcases, one small, various bags and a garment bag with a white tulle inside.

She straightened her long blonde hair and went for a bronzed makeup look, continuing to show off her expensive taste by carrying a Christian Louboutin shopping bag with a shoebox inside.

The Brisbane-based flight attendant turned beautician was on her way to her upcoming nuptial destination to tie the knot with a man she’s never met

Melinda was a blonde bombshell, comfortably dressed in light jeans that molded to her body, and a large colorful turtleneck sweater with a block pattern.

She accessorized with luscious white Gucci sneakers, which are known to sell for around $1000, and a large Louis Vuitton bag that costs over $2900.

Melinda traveled with a large amount of luggage, including two large suitcases, one small, several bags and a garment bag with a white tulle inside

She straightened her long blonde hair and went for a bronzed makeup look, continuing to show off her expensive taste by carrying a Christian Louboutin shopping bag with a shoebox inside.

At one point, she was seen with someone on her cellphone while she was organizing her luggage.

Melinda Willis will be one of many women looking for love on Married At First Sight 2023.

Her Instagram account has more than 150,000 followers, including former cast members KC Osborne, Jules Robinson, Joshua Pihlak and Jason Engler.

At one point she was seen on her cell phone with someone arranging her luggage

Melinda Willis will be one of many women seeking love on Married At First Sight 2023

Her Instagram account has over 150,000 followers, including former cast members KC Osborne, Jules Robinson, Joshua Pihlak and Jason Engler

Melinda’s Christian Louboutin bag is pictured here

Melinda was one of 10 brides seen arriving at the bachelorette party filmed at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park called The Crossways.

Sources close to the bride-to-be told Daily Mail Australia that she’s been discussing for years that she would like to sign up for the experiment, so finally being cast would be ‘a dream come true’.

The upcoming series will be one of the most controversial yet featuring a bride who was previously banned from a bar after destroying the bathroom.

Melinda was one of 10 brides seen arriving at the bachelorette party filmed at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park called The Crossways

Sources close to the bride-to-be told Daily Mail Australia she’s been discussing for years she wants to sign up for the experiment, so finally being cast would be ‘a dream come true’

The upcoming series will be one of the most controversial yet with a bride previously banned from a bar after destroying the bathroom

Another bride has been nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment very sweetly and innocently only to unleash her villainous streak later

Another bride has been nicknamed “Olivia Frazer 2.0” after she tenderly and innocently entered the experiment only to unleash her villainous streak later.

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.