Married At First Sight groom Bryce Ruthven drops bombshell OnlyFans announcement

Married At First Sight’s Bryce Ruthven revealed he wouldn’t rule out having an OnlyFans account with fiancé Melissa Rawson in a candid Q&A on Monday.

The 33-year-old sports commentator revealed that the pair have been asked “ridiculously often” to join the adult subscription site.

‘Short answer. You never know with Lisa. She’s on maternity leave,” he joked.

Bryce then boldly added, “Asking for a mate…what’s the going rate these days?”

It comes as the former radio host told Daily Mail Australia that the couple have made progress with plans for their upcoming marital wedding.

‘I have a very good idea of ​​what my wedding suit will look like. I have found my favorite brand and hopefully I will buy a suit from them,” he said.

Bryce quickly stopped rumors that the couple would follow in the footsteps of MAFS alumni Jules Robinson and Cameron Merchant in broadcasting their wedding.

“No, it’s not televised,” he joked, as Liss echoed, “Absolutely not.”

“I don’t want a formal, televised sit-down dinner. You know, media everywhere… no,” she said.

“I just want to marry my nearest and dearest to the man I love and throw a big party.”

The couple, who found love on the Channel Nine experiment last year, have set a wedding date in the summer of 2023 due to the pandemic.

The new parents welcomed twin sons, twins, Levi and Tate, now 11 months old, in October.