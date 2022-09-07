Married At First Sight bride Samantha Moitzi teases OnlyFans debut

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Samantha Moitzi is the latest Married At First Sight bride teasing a potential move to OnlyFans.

The 27-year-old, who already has a thriving career in fashion, told a fan on Instagram that she was considering jumping into the lucrative world of adult content.

“I’ve been thinking about creating an OnlyFans for exclusive access to my private life,” she said.

Samantha Moitzi Is The Latest Married At First Sight Bride Teasing Potential Switch To OnlyFans

“Instagram can be so curated at times and you have to be relatively censored,” she added.

‘Comment on my most recent photo or [direct message] if you’re interested,” Samantha teased.

However, the reality star clarified that just because she’s considering OnlyFans doesn’t mean she’s going to do porn there.

‘OnlyFans is a platform where you can upload content behind a paywall. It’s not just for porn,” she said.

“I’ve been thinking about creating an OnlyFans for exclusive access to my private life,” she said

“If I ask people to pay to access my private life, there is nothing wrong with that,” she added.

Samantha’s most recent job was in visual merchandising, but after MAFS she launched her own high-end clothing line called Silk Leppard.

The small but expensive collection includes items such as a silk jacket for $1,090, a corset mini dress for $790 and a silk blouse for $490.

Samantha’s most recent job was in visual merchandising, but after MAFS she launched her own high-end clothing line called Silk Leppard

Samantha now has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and seems to be working as an influencer these days.

She appeared on Married At First Sight’s ninth season, where she was paired with goofy tradie Al Perkins.

During filming, she reluctantly admitted to her “husband” that she was the granddaughter of Shirley Soire, the younger sister of Australia’s worst serial killer, Ivan Milat.