Married At First Sight bride Samantha Moitzi makes shocking confession about her time on the show

At first glance, married bride Samantha Moitzi made a shocking confession about her time on the hit dating series on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old said she believes it’s better to be fake on the show to gain a competitive edge.

The fashion designer said couples should spend their time developing strategic alliances.

She also took the opportunity to share her thoughts on what makes a “real” marriage work.

“Marriage does not necessarily guarantee happiness and commitment. I expect that regardless of a ceremony and a piece of paper,’ she said.

Her controversial take on the show follows her bombshell claims earlier this year that her MAFS “husband” Al Perkins had ulterior motives for appearing on the show.

Samantha was linked to party boy Al Perkins (pictured) on MAFS earlier this year, but later said his heart wasn’t in it and he was only doing the show to avoid working as a carpenter

Samantha said in March that her partner for the partyboy series only appeared on the show to avoid working as a carpenter.

The fashion brand manager said he would rather be on the show than be “married” to her, adding that he found it easier than manual labor.

She complained that he rarely listened to her during the experiment and completely ignored her when she said their “marriage” was beyond saving.

However, his break with Samantha doesn’t stop him from living life to the fullest.

He joined the upcoming season of Love Island Australia earlier this month, with photos showing the star chatting with a group of bikini-clad beauties in the show’s stunning Spanish Villa.

In May, he told Daily Mail Australia that he had quit his job as a carpenter to become a full-time influencer after becoming a fan favorite on the dating show Channel Nine.