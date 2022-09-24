Married At First Sight bride Joanne Todd ELOPES with partner Joe Donaghy

Married At First Sight bride Joanne Todd is officially a married woman after running away with her partner for two years.

The former reality star, 41, and her boyfriend Joe Donaghy tied the knot in a beautiful private ceremony on the beach in Cable Beach, Western Australia.

Jo announced the exciting news in photos shared on her Instagram, which showed that only five people attended the sunset ceremony.

“So Joe and I did something! We secretly ran away from our favorite destination with the best weather, funniest and caring celebrant, an amazing makeup artist and talented photographer and 2 complete strangers as our witnesses,” she captioned her post.

“The day was the best day we’ve had so far. I am so glad and happy to be married to my best friend.’

In the stunning photos, the couple looked radiant as they posed together on the shore of the beach as the sun set behind them.

Jo wore a form-fitting wedding dress and her hairstyle was simple with her blonde locks with a natural wave.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Jo explained that the impromptu wedding went off without a hitch.

“We wanted to run because we don’t like fuss and because we’re so spontaneous,” she said.

‘We literally arranged it all in two days!’ she laughed. “Everything just fell into place.”

The couple has been an item since November 2020, but their relationship didn’t debut until May 2021 at Jo’s 40th birthday party.

They met in a hair salon while she was cutting his hair more than three years ago. A year later, the two got back together and have been inseparable ever since.

Jo was linked to businessman James Susler on the eighth season of Married At First Sight. Their split aired withhere they sat on the experts’ bench.

In the episode, James claimed he was doing everything he could to make their relationship work.

But Joanne said he was “full of s**t,” yelling, “Please stop your s**t!”

‘You talk nonsense. You make yourself look so much better than you are. You haven’t tried. You didn’t try. You blatantly lied to my life,” she snapped.