Married At First Sight Australia breakout star Ella May Ding joins the cast of Made In Chelsea

New blood is coming to Made In Chelsea as Ella May Ding from Australia’s Married At First Sight joins the show.

The reality star, 27, has announced that she will soon be a familiar face on the series, but has kept quiet about why she joined or who she knows on the show.

Ella said: ‘I am thrilled to be joining Made in Chelsea – which I know is a much loved show here in the UK’.

She added: “While I can’t tell you why I’m here, I can assure you that I won’t marry a stranger this time!”

The new season of Made In Chelsea hits E4 this fall with the new Australian set to captivate fans of the chic London drama.

Ella’s move is the latest venture she’s taken since she emerged as one of the breakout stars of the ninth season of Married At First Sight.

When Ella left the show, she reportedly made megabucks as a social media influencer once Channel Nine gave them the go-ahead to monetize their followers.

Ella was expected to earn $5500 for a single sponsored post – based on her followers.

However, most Instagram sponsorships are sold in packs, which usually contain a combination of grid posts and Instagram Stories.

With one of those package deals, Ella can easily take home $10,000 or more.

If she can maintain their popularity and engagement on social media, Ella will never have to have a regular day job again.

Married At First Sight has not spawned any noteworthy celebrities or influencers since season six in 2019.

The iconic season launched the careers of villains Jessika Power, Ines Basic and Martha Kalifatidis, along with Jules Robinson, Elizabeth Sobinoff, Mel Lucarelli and Tamara Joy, all of whom now work as full-time influencers.

In 2019, celebrity agent Max Markson boasted of the lucrative social media sponsorship he landed for his MAFS and Love Island clients.

‘I get people’ [advertisers] calling, wanting to spend money,’ he then boasted to Mumbrella.

In Jessika’s case, Max boasted that she once had “12 million impressions” in one week on Instagram, which translates into dollar signs for potential advertisers.

“These are phenomenal numbers,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Domenica has also signed with SF Management, which manages Karl Stefanovic and Phoebe Burgess.

The PR agency has already tried to land Domenica endorsements and appearances in the entertainment industry, aiming to make her the next Abbie Chatfield.

Made in Chelsea – Series 24 will air on E4 and All 4 this fall.