Married At First Sight Australia 2023: First photos of brides on set as cast is revealed

Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal the hot new cast of the upcoming season of Married At First Sight.

Shooting for the show’s tenth series is in full swing, and the brides were spotted filming their chickens last week at the $15 million dollar Centennial Park estate The Crossways, in Sydney.

The upcoming cast will feature a slew of beauties, including seven gorgeous blondes and two brunettes.

Filming for the upcoming tenth season of Married At First Sight is in full swing. Pictured yet-to-be-identified bride arriving at the bachelorette party

While many of the women decided to keep it classy for the party, others dared to get rid of more revealing ensembles.

A scantily clad bride wore a revealing black dress with criss-cross straps that she paired with designer heels.

She was later seen walking away wearing a face mask and leather jacket.

Another unnamed blonde arrives for the night shot

A second bride was spotted several times as she photographed her arrival.

The gorgeous blonde was all ripped off for the evening, wearing a sparkly pink mini dress with matching gloves.

She wore full makeup and had her curls styled to perfection.

A glamorous brunette slipped on a pink crop top.

She paired it with an orange skirt.

She had her locks tied up in a high ponytail and adorned her look with earrings.

Another beauty caught the eye in a pink one-shoulder mini dress.

The blonde wore her locks tied in a high ponytail and completed her look with strappy heels.

After the long shoot, the bride stopped at McDonald’s drive through for a quick bite on the way home.

Once inside, the gorgeous blonde seemed chatty as she chatted with her co-stars

Meanwhile, another female castmate bride showed off her curves in a silver backless dress and designer heels.

She wore her long blond locks down and appeared to be wearing a full face full of makeup.

Elsewhere, another bubbly brunette was instructed by producers before seeing her make her way into the mansion.

Meanwhile, another bubbly brunette was instructed by producers before seeing her make her way into the mansion

She wore a purple dress and designer heels.

At one point during the night during filming, producers used tactics to prevent photographers from trying to get photos of the new cast.

The crew was seen shielding the cast as they got out of chauffeured cars with umbrellas, and at one point even used a blanket to hide the cast, but failed.

Upon entering the Centennial Park estate, the girls saw themselves introducing themselves

Other participants were spotted walking to the bar and serving their own drink

The crew was seen to shield the cast who got out of chauffeured cars with umbrellas and at one point even used a blanket to hide the cast, but failed

Upon entering the million dollar estate, the brides-to-be were seen introducing themselves before heading to the bar and serving their own drinks before experts Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla greeted the ladies.

The cast was treated to on-site catering until the early hours.

The upcoming tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature some of the most popular cast members to date.

Another bride was spotted eating a snack after the long shoot

Among the cast will be a Queensland-based influencer who already has 150,000 Instagram followers

Among the cast is a Queensland influencer who already has 150,000 Instagram followers.

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the coming season will be the return of overseas travel.

Married At First Sight is being produced by Endemol Shine Australia and filming for the new season has already started.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.