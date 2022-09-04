Married At First Sight Australia 2023: First look at the hottest cast yet

The shooting for the tenth season of Married At First Sight is in full swing.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that next year’s cast of the series are all married, honeymooned and already moved in together.

The upcoming season will feature some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that next year’s cast of the series are all married, honeymooned and already moved in together. (Newlyweds pictured: Joshua White and Melissa Shepard)

Season 10 will feature a diverse mix of cast, including a dental hygienist, baker, beautician and construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

Sydney hairdresser Melissa Shephard and her marketing guru partner Joshua White were spotted checking into the Skye Suites on Thursday after a blissful honeymoon.

The couple looked happy and relaxed as they pushed their luggage into the apartment, where they will be staying for the next few weeks as they ride out of the experiment.

Sydney hairdresser Melissa Shephard and her marketing guru partner Joshua White were spotted checking into the Skye Suites after a blissful honeymoon

In a telling suggestion that the experts were right, Brisbane-based beautician Melinda Willis and her partner Layton Mills were spotted holding hands.

The genetically blessed duo couldn’t wipe the smiles from their faces while strolling through Sydney’s CBD during a break from filming.

Melinda and Layton are tipped as viewer favorites.

In a telling suggestion that the experts were right, Brisbane-based beautician Melinda Willis and her partner Layton Mills were spotted holding hands. Both pictured

Melbourne personal trainer Shannon Adams will be paired with Brisbane makeup artist Caitlin McConville.

A camera-shy Caitlin, 27, was spotted covering her face as she left the apartment complex with her handsome groom by her side.

Sources on set have told Daily Mail Australia that Shannon and Caitlin will also be one of the standout couples of the season.

Melbourne-based personal trainer Shannon Adams (right) is paired up with makeup artist Caitlin McConville (left). The pair appeared camera shy when spotted outside

A camera-shy Caitlin, 27, was spotted leaving the apartment complex with her handsome groom by her side

Gold Coast marketing mogul Dan Hunjas will be paired with the show’s first Indian bride, Sandy Jawanda.

The eldest of three sisters, Sandy has been working in dentistry since 2011 and has a background in nursing and paramedics.

Friends have described the Melbourne-based bride as ‘absolutely gorgeous inside and out’, with whispers that the couple are ‘very happy’ together.

Another groom to keep an eye on is Gold Coast marketing mogul Dan Hunjas, who will be paired up with dental therapist Sandy Jawanda. Both pictured

Friends have described the Melbourne-based bride (pictured) as “absolutely gorgeous inside and out; with whispers that the couple is ‘very happy’ together

Also on display at MAFS in 2023 is lifting installer Adam Seed.

The tattooed hunk is looking for love after moving from London to Sydney.

It won’t be his first time appearing on reality TV. He was previously seen in the British series Coach Trip.

He will be paired with TikTok sensation Janelle Han, who has a whopping 509,000 followers on social media and garnered a whopping 90 million views.

Also on display at MAFS in 2023 is lifting installer Adam Seed (pictured). The tattooed hunk is looking for love after several failed relationships

He will be paired with Perth makeup artist Janelle Han, who has a whopping 509,000 followers on Instagram

Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon, who also works as a topless waiter, will also appear in the series.

The 32-year-old was pictured flexing his bulging biceps in a black camisole as he carried two suitcases into his residence.

A source close to Harry told Daily Mail Australia that Harrison recently became single after a messy breakup with his longtime fiancée Sophie.

After their breakup, Harrison joined the handsome team of strippers at Topless Casanovas, performing alongside Steve Pliatsikas of The Bachelorette.

Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon, who also works as a topless waiter, will also appear in the series. pictured

The 32-year-old was spotted flexing his bulging biceps in a black camisole as he carried two suitcases into his home

Harrison joined the handsome team of strippers at Topless Casanovas

Bonafide influencer Tahnee Cook will also appear in the series.

Sydney-based Tahnee, 27, already has a whopping 45,100 followers on her social media channels.

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, a friend said they weren’t shocked to see her join the cast.

“I’m not surprised she’s joining MAFS. I went to school with her and she has been trying to become an influencer for a while now. She also has her own podcast,” they said.

Bonafide influencer Tahnee Cook (pictured) will also appear in the series. The Sydney bride already has a whopping 45,100 followers on her social media channels

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the most controversial participants to date.

One bride is no stranger to controversy, making headlines nearly a decade ago for vandalizing a nightclub bathroom.

“She completely destroyed a bathroom in a bar and has since been banned from the venue. I guarantee she’s going to cause a riot on the show,” said a source.

MAFS 2023 will feature some of the most controversial participants to date. (Pictured: Groom has yet to be identified)

Another bride was nicknamed ‘Olivia Frazer 2.0’ after entering the experiment, very sweet and innocent only to unleash her mean streak later.

“Alarm bells have already gone off. She’s not as innocent as she led the producers to believe… we definitely think she’ll be the next Olivia,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, an outspoken groom is said to have undergone media training before filming, suggesting he sees the show as his ticket to fame and fortune.