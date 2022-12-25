Married at first sight: Anthony Cincotta and girlfriend are expecting their first child

Married At First Sight star Anthony Cincotta is expecting his first child with girlfriend Kate.

The reality TV star shared the news on Instagram on Sunday alongside a family photo of the couple holding a brown sweater with the word Cincotta written on it.

Elsewhere, Anthony’s daughter Gabriella is seen holding up an ultrasound.

“So Kate and I went to Italy as a couple a few months ago and came back as three (I blame the city of romance, Venice),” Anthony began.

“I’m pretty sure the travel agent didn’t intend that, because we certainly weren’t.

“I have to say this year has been a whirlwind but we are falling more and more in love and now our little family is getting bigger.

“Gabby is going to be a great big sister and Kate is going to be a great mom, this little boy is going to be spoiled, can’t wait to meet you mate.”

Anthony’s post was soon flooded with well wishes from several MAFS stars.

“Congratulations both!” wrote Carolina Schimidt, before Al Perkins’ Woooo! congratulations dad’

“Congratulations guys, great news,” added Bryce Ruthven.

Anthony debuted his relationship with Kate earlier this year when the pair posed for photos at the Bigger Dreams Foundation HEARTS4ARTS Event in Melbourne

Anthony’s MAFS wife Selin Mengu proved there are no hard feelings by writing, ‘Awww congratulations!!! What a beautiful Christmas gift, next to a blue love heart.

The pair started dating shortly after his “marriage” to Selin fell apart on Married At First Sight.

“Anthony and Kate got back together when he returned to Melbourne after filming the experiment,” a source close to the Anthony told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He was in a bit of a mess and they found each other after filming the show.”

“Kate and his nine-year-old daughter Gabriella are besties and he has been moved to the third wheel position,” they added with a laugh.