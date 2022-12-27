Married At First Sight 2023 Trailer Features Bride Melinda Willis

In a new trailer for the upcoming tenth series, a glamorous bride reveals that she hopes to meet her prince on Channel Nine's dating show. In the picture: businesswoman Melinda Willis

Married At First Sight 2023 trailer features bride Melinda Willis, hoping to meet The One at Channel Nine’s social experiment: ‘It had better be real good’

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

While last year’s Married At First Sight was filled with drama and scandal, the 2023 season appears to be focused on the contestants’ search for true love.

In a new trailer for the upcoming tenth series, a glamorous bride reveals that she hopes to meet her prince on Channel Nine’s dating show.

The clip begins with businesswoman Melinda Willis tossing back her hair, dressed in her wedding dress, before offering viewers a glimpse of her jewelry.

Melinda is later seen in another ad looking at her boyfriend, before telling him, “To make a long story short, I’d say you’ve found yourself a unicorn.”

Then a booming voiceover quips, “Australia, these are the new brides coming down the aisle.”

Elsewhere, viewers get their first glimpse of makeup artist Caitlin McConville in her wedding dress and handsome groom Duncan James.

The tattooed beauty can be seen putting on her heels, before she is seen walking down the aisle ready to marry a stranger.

Melinda is one of four brides to appear in the new series of advertisements running on Channel Nine.

Elsewhere, viewers get their first look at bride Caitlin McConville in her wedding dress.

Hunky boyfriend Duncan James (pictured) also appears in the new promo

According to sources on the set, she will be one of the featured girlfriends in the upcoming series and will certainly bring a lot of drama to the show.

Melinda is a qualified beauty therapist and makeup artist.

She is also the owner of feather sistersa beauty website that has surpassed a million dollars in sales in 2020 alone.

Feather Sisters sells eyelash and brow accessories, designed to ‘enhance your natural assets’.

She is also the owner of Melly’s Beauty Salonthe owner of MW Tabs and is director of BSSA (pronounced Bossa) Shop.

Melinda is a qualified beauty therapist and makeup artist. She is also the owner of Feather Sisters, a beauty website that has reached over $1 million in sales in 2020 alone.

Who will star in MAFS in 2023?

Public Relations, Sydney

Instagram: @itstahnee

business woman brisbane

Instagram: @melindarichelle

Personal Trainer, Melbourne

Instagram: @shan_adams_44

Beauty Content Creator, Perth

Instagram: @janellemyh

Childcare worker, Melbourne

Instagram: @cforclaire_

Marketing Agency Owner, Gold Coast

Instagram: @danhunj

Construction Manager, Sydney

Instagram: @harrison_boon_

james duncan

Cyber ​​Security Analyst, Sydney

Instagram: @duncan__james

Senior Marketer, Sydney

Instagram: @whitej81

cam woods

Tradie, Darwin

Instagram: @yepcams_on

Beauty Business Owner, Perth

Instagram: @_bronteschofield

CEO, Sydney

Instagram: @laymills

Makeup Artist, Brisbane

Instagram: @caitlinmcconville

Estate Manager, Sydney

Instagram: @adam_seed13

jesse burford

Marriage Celebrant, Perth

Instagram: @jesse_burford

Baker, Sydney

Instagram: @alyssa_barmonde

Voiceover Artist, Perth

Instagram: @skeltonoliver

Sandy Jawanda

Dental Therapist, Melbourne

Instagram: @sandyjawanda

Hair Salon, Sydney

Instagram: @mel_sheppard1

Accountant, Perth

Instagram: @10dall

If you have a tip on any of the participants, please email tips@dailymail.com

