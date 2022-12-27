Married At First Sight 2023 Trailer Features Bride Melinda Willis

While last year’s Married At First Sight was filled with drama and scandal, the 2023 season appears to be focused on the contestants’ search for true love.

In a new trailer for the upcoming tenth series, a glamorous bride reveals that she hopes to meet her prince on Channel Nine’s dating show.

The clip begins with businesswoman Melinda Willis tossing back her hair, dressed in her wedding dress, before offering viewers a glimpse of her jewelry.

“I think I’m going to meet The One,” he tells the cameras. He better be damn good.

Melinda is later seen in another ad looking at her boyfriend, before telling him, “To make a long story short, I’d say you’ve found yourself a unicorn.”

Then a booming voiceover quips, “Australia, these are the new brides coming down the aisle.”

Elsewhere, viewers get their first glimpse of makeup artist Caitlin McConville in her wedding dress and handsome groom Duncan James.

The tattooed beauty can be seen putting on her heels, before she is seen walking down the aisle ready to marry a stranger.

Melinda is one of four brides to appear in the new series of advertisements running on Channel Nine.

Hunky boyfriend Duncan James (pictured) also appears in the new promo

According to sources on the set, she will be one of the featured girlfriends in the upcoming series and will certainly bring a lot of drama to the show.

Melinda is a qualified beauty therapist and makeup artist.

She is also the owner of feather sistersa beauty website that has surpassed a million dollars in sales in 2020 alone.

Feather Sisters sells eyelash and brow accessories, designed to ‘enhance your natural assets’.

She is also the owner of Melly’s Beauty Salonthe owner of MW Tabs and is director of BSSA (pronounced Bossa) Shop.

