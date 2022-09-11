Married At First Sight 2023: Perth rocker Jesse Burford set to appear on next year’s series

<!–

The tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature the best cast yet.

Daily Mail Australia can exclusively reveal that Jesse Burford will appear in the 2023 season when it premieres on Channel Nine early next year.

The rocker from Perth is a household name in the metalcore music scene and has been performing since he was 11 years old.

When not touring the world, Jesse works as an MC and wedding celebrant.

Jesse has previously hosted Bingo nights, corporate events and XXX adult comic shows.

Friends describe him as a “really nice guy” who is “super chill, thoughtful, honest and down to earth.”

Daily Mail understands that the groom-to-be is friends with MAFS alum and fellow rocker Booka Nile.

Jesse has already filmed his wedding, honeymooned and was spotted filming in Sydney with his bride.

Like his co-stars, Jesse set all of his social media accounts to private as a requirement while filming the show.

Jesse joins the previously announced cast of Duncan James, Cam Woods, Harrison Boon, Dan Hunjas, Layton Mills, Shannon Adams, Oliver Skelton and Joshua White.

MAFS 2023 will star some of the hottest and most outrageous brides and grooms to date.

Season 10 will feature a diverse mix of cast, including a dental hygienist, baker, beautician and construction worker who works as a part-time male stripper.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.

Jesse has already filmed his wedding, honeymooned and was spotted filming in Sydney with his bride. (Jesse pictured during a movie break in Sydney this week)