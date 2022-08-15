Married At First Sight 2023: Identity of first bride is revealed – and she’s already an influencer

<!–

Filming for the 2023 season of Married At First Sight is already underway.

And Daily Mail Australia may reveal the identity of one of the brides to appear on Channel Nine’s social experiment next year.

Brisbane-based esthetician Melinda Willis will be one of many brides looking for love on the show.

While Melinda hasn’t set her account to private yet, the blonde beauty was spotted filming scenes in Sydney last week.

Her Instagram account has more than 150,000 followers, including former cast members KC Osborne, Jules Robinson, Joshua Pihlak and Jason Engler.

She has a background as a beauty therapist and flight attendant.

The blonde beauty was seen getting herself made up in the limousine, making sure to be ready for the camera minutes before arriving at the hen party.

Melinda was one of 10 brides seen arriving at the bachelorette party filmed at a $15 million estate in Sydney’s Centennial Park called The Crossways.

Sources close to the bride-to-be tell us she’s been discussing for years wanting to sign up for the experiment, so finally being cast would be “a dream come true.”

The upcoming series will feature a slew of beauties, including seven gorgeous blondes and two brunettes.

Upon entering the million dollar estate, the brides-to-be were seen introducing themselves before heading to the bar and serving their own drinks before experts Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla greeted the ladies.

The cast was treated to on-site catering until the early hours.

The upcoming tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature some of the most popular cast members to date.

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Daily Mail Australia understands that the coming season will be the return of overseas travel.

Married At First Sight is being produced by Endemol Shine Australia and filming for the new season has already started.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023.

The upcoming tenth season will feature some of the show’s most popular cast members to date