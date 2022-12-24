Married At First Sight 2023: Frisky bride admits she’s a ‘freak in the sheets’ in wild new trailer

The new season of Married At First Sight premieres on January 30.

And as tension mounts for the dating show, Channel Nine has released an extended trailer introducing several key cast members.

The trailer opens with a voiceover telling fans, “This is our vow to you… whatever comes down the aisle will drive Australia wild.”

Viewers are then introduced to frisky bride Mel Sheppard.

“I look like the girl next door, but I’m actually a bit crazy in the sheets,” the Sydney hairdresser tells the camera.

Fans then get a glimpse of Darwin-based groom Cam Woods, who explains, “It’s not easy meeting girls when you’re 900 miles from civilization.”

A brunette bride, identified by Daily Mail Australia as Claire Nomarhas, is seen covering her husband’s man bun on their wedding day.

Elsewhere, a glamorous bridesmaid then tells groom Harrison Boon he’s a “lucky man” as he nervously waits for his bride at the altar.

He then turns to the girl and cheekily replies, “She’s not doing too bad herself,” before giving her a wink.

Viewers are then introduced to Perth-based rocker Jesse Burford, who explains, “If you didn’t know me, you’d go, ‘Something’s up with that guy.’

Sydney-based groom Joshua White, who will be paired with Mel Sheppard, then complains to cameras that he feels his bride can only see him as a “sex object.”

Elsewhere, the trailer promises there will be drama from the very first wedding.

A brunette, who has been identified as Bachelor-to-be star Jessica Tomlinson, confronts bride Bronte Schofield about getting dirt on her groom on her wedding day.

“I need to tell you something,” she tells her, to which a shocked Bronte replies, “You’re lying!”

“I have a picture on my phone… That’s him,” she adds, leaving Bronte speechless.

We then see flashes of brides Lyndall Grace, Janelle Han and Sandy Jawanda on their wedding days.

Grooms Ollie Skelton, Duncan James, Shannon Adams and Adam Seed also appear in the trailer.

In 2023, prepare to fall in love with an incredibly passionate and sincere new group of participants entering the experiment.

And of course it wouldn’t be MAFS without more bombshells and relationship dramas, explosive dinners, mind-blowing secrets and commitment ceremonies that will shock even the experts.

As for the brides and grooms, the new season will star glamorous businesswoman Melinda Willis, handsome CEO Layton Mills, marketing guru Dan Hunjas and hairdresser Mel Sheppard.

PR manager Tahnee Cook, down-to-voice-over artist Ollie Skelton, tradie Cam Woods, makeup artist Caitlin McConville and baker Alyssa Barmonde will also appear.

Meanwhile, construction worker Harrison Boon, who also works as a part-time male stripper, will bring in the drama, as will Will.

Married At First Sight returns to Channel Nine on January 30

