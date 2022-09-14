Married At First Sight 2023: Confident groom declares his bride is lucky to be ‘snatching him up’

<!–

Married At First Sight is famous around the world for the televised weddings, which take place at the beginning of each season.

And in a new teaser, which premiered Wednesday night during Channel Nine’s Upfronts, the show’s tenth series looks set to be an emotional journey for one groom.

At the beginning of the clip you can see Jesse Burford, the wedding celebrant from Perth, dressed in a pink suit standing at the altar as he says, ‘Believe me when I say this is the best moment for someone to grab me’.

Trailer Married At First Sight 2023: An emotional groom collapses while reading his vows to his supportive bride

“I don’t know where love has been hiding all these years…” he continues before bursting into tears.

“I don’t know what else I could do to make my light easier for love to find, for I swear I shine so brightly.”

His bride, Claire Nomarhas, a Melbourne nanny, replies, “F**k yes, you are!”

Burford is a household name on the metalcore music scene and has been performing since he was 11 years old.







Jesse has previously hosted Bingo nights, corporate events and XXX adult comic shows.

Friends describe him as a “really nice guy” who is “super chill, thoughtful, honest and down to earth.”

While little is known about Claire, a former girlfriend has labeled the bride a “fireworks” claiming she “caused a lot of trouble in high school.”



The newlyweds are then seen hugging while a happy Jesse grins at a friend



Viewers are then introduced to a glimpse of two glamorous brides Melinda Willis and Janelle Han.

Also featured in the teaser is Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon.

The handsome groom briefly appears in the clip.

Viewers are then introduced to a glimpse of two glamorous brides. In the photo: Melinda Willis

Perth-based social media influencer and TikTok sensation Janelle Han will be one of 10 brides to appear in the upcoming series

Also featured in the teaser is Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon (pictured)