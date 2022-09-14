WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Married At First Sight 2023: Confident groom declares his bride is lucky to be ‘snatching him up’

Entertainment
By Merry

Married At First Sight 2023: Overconfident groom declares his bride is lucky she ‘gets’ him before bursting into tears in new trailer

  • Do you have a tip about MAFS 2023? Email ali.daher@mailonline.com

By Ali Daher for Daily Mail Australia

Published: 13:28, 14 Sep 2022 | Updated: 13:34, 14 Sep 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Married At First Sight is famous around the world for the televised weddings, which take place at the beginning of each season.

And in a new teaser, which premiered Wednesday night during Channel Nine’s Upfronts, the show’s tenth series looks set to be an emotional journey for one groom.

At the beginning of the clip you can see Jesse Burford, the wedding celebrant from Perth, dressed in a pink suit standing at the altar as he says, ‘Believe me when I say this is the best moment for someone to grab me’.

Trailer Married At First Sight 2023: An emotional groom collapses while reading his vows to his supportive bride

Trailer Married At First Sight 2023: An emotional groom collapses while reading his vows to his supportive bride

“I don’t know where love has been hiding all these years…” he continues before bursting into tears.

“I don’t know what else I could do to make my light easier for love to find, for I swear I shine so brightly.”

His bride, Claire Nomarhas, a Melbourne nanny, replies, “F**k yes, you are!”

Burford is a household name on the metalcore music scene and has been performing since he was 11 years old.

Jesse Burford of Perth is seen wearing a pink suit standing at the altar when he says 'Believe me when I say this is the best time someone picks me up'

Jesse Burford of Perth is seen wearing a pink suit standing at the altar when he says 'Believe me when I say this is the best time someone picks me up'

Jesse Burford of Perth is seen wearing a pink suit standing at the altar when he says ‘Believe me when I say this is the best time someone picks me up’

1663159350 999 Married At First Sight 2023 Confident groom declares his bride

1663159350 999 Married At First Sight 2023 Confident groom declares his bride

“I don’t know where love has been hiding all these years…” he continues before bursting into tears

1663159351 339 Married At First Sight 2023 Confident groom declares his bride

1663159351 339 Married At First Sight 2023 Confident groom declares his bride

“I don’t know what else I could do to make my light easier for love to find because I swear I shine so brightly,” he continues.

Jesse has previously hosted Bingo nights, corporate events and XXX adult comic shows.

Friends describe him as a “really nice guy” who is “super chill, thoughtful, honest and down to earth.”

While little is known about Claire, a former girlfriend has labeled the bride a “fireworks” claiming she “caused a lot of trouble in high school.”

1663159352 542 Married At First Sight 2023 Confident groom declares his bride

1663159352 542 Married At First Sight 2023 Confident groom declares his bride

His bride, Claire Nomarhas from Melbourne, replies, “F**k yeah, you are!”

The newlyweds are then seen hugging while a happy Jesse grins at a friend

The newlyweds are then seen hugging while a happy Jesse grins at a friend

The newlyweds are then seen hugging while a happy Jesse grins at a friend

While little is known about Claire, a former boyfriend has labeled the bride a 'fireworks'

While little is known about Claire, a former boyfriend has labeled the bride a 'fireworks'

While little is known about Claire, a former boyfriend has labeled the bride a ‘fireworks’

Viewers are then introduced to a glimpse of two glamorous brides Melinda Willis and Janelle Han.

Also featured in the teaser is Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon.

The handsome groom briefly appears in the clip.

Viewers are then introduced to a glimpse of two glamorous brides. In the photo: Melinda Willis

Viewers are then introduced to a glimpse of two glamorous brides. In the photo: Melinda Willis

Viewers are then introduced to a glimpse of two glamorous brides. In the photo: Melinda Willis

Perth-based social media influencer and TikTok sensation Janelle Han will be one of 10 brides to appear in the upcoming series

Perth-based social media influencer and TikTok sensation Janelle Han will be one of 10 brides to appear in the upcoming series

Perth-based social media influencer and TikTok sensation Janelle Han will be one of 10 brides to appear in the upcoming series

Also featured in the teaser is Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon (pictured)

Also featured in the teaser is Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon (pictured)

Also featured in the teaser is Sydney construction worker Harrison Boon (pictured)

Who will star in MAFS in 2023?

Content Creator, Sydney

Personal Trainer, Melbourne

Make-up artist, Perth

Babysitter, Melbourne

Beautician, Brisbane

Marketing agency owner, Gold Coast

Construction Manager, Sydney

Duncan James

Duncan James

Duncan James

Insurance Advisor, Sydney

Sandy Jawanda

Sandy Jawanda

Sandy Jawanda

Dental Therapist, Melbourne

Senior Marketer, Sydney

Influencer, Perth

Makeup Artist, Brisbane

Baker, Sydney

Entrepreneur, Sydney

Estate manager, Sydney

Hairdresser, Sydney

Singer, Perth

Voice over artist, Perth

Jesse Burford

Jesse Burford

Jesse Burford

Marriage Officer, Perth

Cam Woods

Cam Woods

Cam Woods

tradition, Darwin

If you have a tip about any of the participants, please email tips@dailymail.com

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jacques O’Neill claims Love Island…

Merry

Katie Holmes dresses up her casual cargo…

Merry

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looks sensational as…

Merry
1 of 4,630

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More