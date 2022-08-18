Married At First Sight 2023 bride cops a handful on her wedding day as mystery newlyweds marry

More than 1.4 million Australians came to the final of Married At First Sight earlier this year.

And die-hard fans have reason to rejoice once again, as the highly anticipated season 10 of the show kicked off filming in Sydney last week.

And on Thursday, two contestants were seen tying the knot as part of the next season of the controversial social experiment, which will air early next year.

The next Cam and Jules? Two Married At First Sight contestants were spotted tied the knot in an $80 million Gothic mansion in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs

The as-yet-unidentified newlyweds were spotted sharing a kiss during a romantic reception at the $80 million Gothic mansion Swifts in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

The bride was a gorgeous blonde dressed in a plunging lace wedding dress, while the groom was a handsome dark-haired hunk wearing a black suit and black bow tie.

The couple, who wouldn’t have met before meeting at the altar, seemed to get along right away when the bride groped her groom’s bum as they shared their first kiss.

During the day, the couple seemed to be walking hand in hand down an outdoor wedding aisle.

They seemed every inch the newlyweds in love as they made their way through the gardens in front of friends, family and a crowd of casually dressed producers.

Perhaps suggesting their connection was “love at first sight,” they even shared a knowing look at each other during the procession.

The blushing bride showcased her curvaceous figure for the special occasion, opting for a fishtail-style lace gown that hugged her hourglass frame

She also wore a white tulle veil, which tied seamlessly to her stylish ‘do’ and billowed in the breeze behind her.

That was quick! The pair, who wouldn’t have met before meeting at the altar, seemed to get along right away and were even spotted enjoying a lingering kiss during the festivities

Refusing to succumb to the pressure of delivering a perfect wedding scene for producers, the bride and groom maintained a camera-ready grin throughout the ceremony.

The bride and groom refused to crumble under the pressure of delivering a picture-perfect wedding scene for producers, maintaining a camera-ready grin throughout the ceremony

The bride seemed to indicate that she was happy with the man selected for her wedding

She brushed her crimson mane into a swirling updo and completed her look with a pair of diamond earrings and an elegant bouquet of white flowers

Meanwhile, her handsome husband also looked sharp as he shone his stuff in a slim-lined black suit with a white flower pinned to the lapel.

He completed his look with a white tuxedo with a matching pocket square

It comes after Daily Mail Australia revealed that Sydney-based content creator Tahnee Cook and baker Alyssa Barmonde will join the 2023 season in a quest for love.

Perth-based influencer Bronte Schofield and esthetician Melinda Willis will also appear in the series.

The upcoming tenth season of Married At First Sight will feature some of the most popular cast members to date.

The magic of TV: During the outdoor part of the wedding, the bride was spotted talking to production staff and filming interviews for the camera

Ethereal: the bride wore a white tulle veil, which sat seamlessly on her stylish ‘do’ and swayed in the wind behind her

The new season of MAFS sees the return of Puerto Rican sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, as well as veteran relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

Adrian Swift, Nine’s Head of Content Production & Development, spoke about the upcoming season and teased that Alessandra Rampolla will be getting a much bigger role.

“We’ll get Alessandra a little more involved in the sexuality part,” he said.

The new season of Married At First Sight will return to Channel Nine in early 2023

‘What we’ve always found is a complete measure of what a relationship is like’ [on MAFS] is how sexual they are.

“And that getting along can be sexual tension, which is good, it can be sexual resolution, which is good, or it can be, and this often happens, sexual resolution and then nothing.”

