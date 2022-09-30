Marrickville Sydney property: Dramatic photos reveal the state of a derelict house for sale

A neglected home from the early 1900s has been put on the market and could sell for around $1.8 million, according to real estate specialists.

The derelict property in trendy Marrickville in Sydney’s inner west was announced on Monday, revealing derelict interiors, neglected furniture and abandoned household items still inside.

The four-bedroom house sits on a 366m2 block in the sought-after suburb, recently in the news as the home base of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Pictures reveal the ‘dilapidated and uninhabitable’ state of the home – complete with forgotten champagne glasses on top of a piano in the lounge, framed pictures on the walls, kitchen equipment and even an old rotary telephone.

Pictures of the home at 13 Wallace Street Marrickville (pictured) are described as being ‘full of existing character’

The home in is in a ‘dilapidated and unlivable’ state – complete with abandoned champagne glasses on top of a piano in the lounge (pictured)

Pictures show the neglected state of the home (pictured), a throwback to another era

The images of the home at 13 Wallace Street Marrickville are described as being ‘full of existing character’.

They show the neglected conditions of the kitchen, living room and bathroom in a throwback to another era.

The kitchen shows the old school telephone sitting close to giant glassware among broken cupboards, with washing-up liquid still on the sink.

The ceiling in the lounge area degrades compared to a 1970s style lounge.

The kitchen (pictured) shows an old-fashioned dial telephone sitting close to giant glassware among broken cupboards, with washing-up liquid still on the sink

The bathroom has an interior with brick walls, a bathtub with unidentifiable objects and a frying pan hanging on the wall (pictured)

“If there was an architecturally designed restoration on the property, I think it would attract a lot of interest,” said the estate agent (pictured, aerial view)

The bathroom boasts a brick interior, a bathtub with unidentifiable objects and a frying pan hanging on the wall.

The rooms on the website have rubbish strewn across the floor in various states of neglect, with cooking oil still sitting near the hob.

Dean Vasil of Ray White in Earlwood (pictured) told Daily Mail Australia he is keen to see a buyer spruce up the place

Dean Vasil of Ray White in Earlwood told Daily Mail Australia he is keen to see a buyer sprucing up the place.

“It’s a shame it hasn’t been maintained because it has an existing character and what not,” Mr Vasil said.

‘We would like to see the property completely restored to its original glory.

“If there was an architecturally designed restoration on the property, I think it would attract a lot of interest,” added the realtor.

The property is on the high side of the street and has two bathrooms, a dining room and large backyard with a hill lift.

The property is on the high side of the street and has two bathrooms, a dining room and large backyard with a hill lift (pictured)

Sir. Vasil said it had a ‘developmental upside’ to it council approval and said the local environmental plan allows for different uses for the property.

It can be converted into a bed and breakfast, neighborhood shops, a guest house or multi-family housing.

“The character is quite unique, the building is quite in keeping with most homes in Marrickville,” he said.

‘It’s a solid building and leaves you with a fantastic outdoor space, both front and back.’