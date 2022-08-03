Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown arrested for criminal speeding in Arizona

Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested Wednesday morning in Phoenix and charged with criminal speeding violations.

According to the APCriminal speeding is defined in Arizona as anything that goes 20 mph above the speed limit, and is considered a misdemeanor.

Brown’s arrest was confirmed by Bart Graves, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety. He was arrested at 7:05 a.m. in Phoenix and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Brown was handed to the Cardinals on draft night this year for a first round pick

“We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as appropriate,” the Cardinals said in a statement.

“We will respond further if necessary.”

Brown did not participate in training on Wednesday for his new team, which was acquired by Arizona from the Ravens during the NFL Draft.

The Cardinals gave up the 23rd overall pick for Brown this year.

Brown caught 21 touchdowns over three seasons in Baltimore

They also got a third round pick (No. 100 in the draft) in the deal.

Brown joins a Cardinals team that jumped to a 7-0 record last season before fading to an 11-6 record and losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Rams. They were no. 8 in total yards during the regular season.

Assuming the arrest doesn’t affect his availability, Brown will be counted on to play a big part through the first six weeks of the season as co-receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for failing a PED -test.

Christian Kirk, who had five touchdowns and nearly 1,000 yards for Arizona last year, will also be gone after signing with the Jaguars.