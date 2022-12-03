Sunday, December 4, 2022
Marnus makes it twin-tonnes, but Aussies still have work to do

Marnus Labuschagne added another century to his first innings double but the hosts need another seven wickets for victory on the final day after a stoic afternoon batting from the West Indies, their skipper Kraigg Braithwaite still there with 101 fine runs to his name. Adam Collins and Dan Brettig report from Perth.

December 3, 2022 — 9:42 PM

