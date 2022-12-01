Marnus Labuschagne hails century in front of his newborn daughter as ‘extra special’

<!–

Marnus Labuschagne admitted that his first century of summer brought extra weight when it came to his newborn daughter, even though she was asleep when he reached the milestone.

The Aussie batsman lifted his barrel on Wednesday as Australia took control of the first Test against the West Indies in Perth to finish Day 1 2-293.

Labuschagne’s wife Rebekah and daughter Hallie, who was born just over two months ago, watched from the stands as he and Steve Smith gave Australia a leading position at Optus Stadium.

Marnus Labuschagne hailed his test in Perth on Wednesday as ‘extra special’ as he came for his newborn daughter Hallie

My wife and daughter came by [to Perth] so it was nice for her to see her first day of Test cricket and my hundred,” he told Fox Sports.

Those memories will stay with you for a very long time.

“Very thankful they are here and this one [century] was a little more special as a father.”

Unfortunately for Labuschagne, Hallie seemed to be sound asleep when her father hit three digits.

Labuschagne shared a photo of his daughter Hallie attending her very first test match

“I think she slept when you made a hundred, but was soon awakened by Mom jumping up and down,” Fox Sports host Kath Loughnan told him.

Hallie may have missed her father’s century, but she got the chance to cheer on his double hundred on Thursday as Australia turned the screws against the West Indies

Labuschagne reached a double century and Smith cracked his 29th Testton, tied with Donald Bradman.

Australia declared on 4-598, with Smith unbeaten on 200 from 311 balls, after Travis Head was bowled on 99. Earlier he and Labuschagne had put together a 251 run partnership which ended on the stroke of lunch with the last out for 204.

Labuschagne hit his double ton on Thursday as Australia turned the screw in Perth

The Aussie batsman reached 204 off 350 balls, hitting 20 fours and a six in a superb innings

Australia resumed at 2-293 after dominating the opening day of the first Test between the sides in nearly seven years, with David Warner (5) and Usman Khawaja (65) the only wickets to fall.

Labuschagne started the session on 154 and Smith on 59 as the West Indies were desperate for an early breakthrough.

But on an overcast day with good hitting conditions, Smith hit a boundary on the opening of Kemar Roach to signal his intent and they quickly brought the 300 forward.

Again the West Indies bowed with discipline and occasional threats, with Labuschagne lucky to escape on a Jason Holder shot at 175.

Labuschagne and Steve Smith (right) put together a 251-run partnership that ended just before lunch with the first out for 204.

Smith drew level with Don Bradman as he hit his 29th Testton and was unbeaten on 200 as Australia declared at 4-598 on day two

Labuschagne had a big letdown on 196 when wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva let a chance slip from Roston Chase’s spin.

He was further in the lead, reaching 200 with a boundary at Jayden Seales before being caught by Da Silva after getting a lead in the part-time bowling of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite.

It ended a patient innings of 350 balls, with 20 fours and a six.

Australia declared after Travis Head (right) was bowled on 99 by Kraigg Brathwaite

A masterful Smith was untroubled as he progressed to his 29th century, with 194 balls, to match the feat of Australia’s legendary Bradman, who played just 52 Tests to Smith’s 88.

Smith is now tied for 14th on the all-time list with his next target the 30 of compatriots Matthew Hayden and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, whose son Tagenarine is making his debut for the West Indies in Perth.

The 51 centuries of the Indian great Sachin Tendulkar remain the benchmark.