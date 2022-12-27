Marnie Simpson shows off her incredible two and a half stone weight loss

Marnie Simpson showed off her impressive 2.5 stone weight loss on Tuesday and said she feels more “confident” than before.

The former Geordie Shore star, 30, shared a stunning before and after photo of herself in a daring snakeskin print bikini.

In her Instagram post, Marnie said she’s more confident than ever after shedding the pounds, saying, “I’m so happy to be back to my old self!”

‘So happy to be the same again!’ Marnie Simpson showed off her incredible two-and-a-half-stone weight loss in a snakeskin bikini on Tuesday and said she’s more “confident” than ever.

‘So happy to be BACK to my old self! I honestly feel MUCH more confident in myself and my clothes,” she wrote.

‘I’m not saying you have to be a certain size to feel good, but for me the weight gain was a reflection of not being in a very happy place. I can’t tell you how much better I feel now guys.

She added in her caption: “So if you’re thinking about starting to get back to yourself in 2023, we’ve got a great deal on my diet and fitness plan.”

Marnie has lost an incredible 2.5 stone and on Boxing Day proudly showed off the results of her efforts.

The reality star and mother of two stripped down to a daring black bikini on Monday to show off her weight loss.

In her post, Marnie revealed that she was in a “pretty dark place” mentally, but now feels better than ever.

In her post, Marnie said she lost weight thanks to portion control and exercise.

‘You’ve turned it around, boys! I was in a pretty dark place with my confidence a few months ago feeling like I had lost it. As if the old Marnie had disappeared. With being a mom, all these health issues, I really got depressed,’ her post read.

‘I gained a LOT of weight from comfort food and PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) and thought that was it. I was always going to feel a little [s**t].

‘But I’m feeling again after losing 2 and 1/2 Stone and getting back to exercising and eating better. Not even better, just better portion control.

She added in part of her post: “I literally can’t believe how different I look, and more importantly feel now.”

It comes after fans praised Marnie on social media for her weight loss.

‘I really can’t believe it myself! But I feel like a lot of you can relate to my struggles, juggling two kids can be tricky, but I found the best combination to help me get to this point and I’m so happy,” he said of his weight loss.

Marnie revealed that she enlisted the services of a dietitian to help her achieve her goal weight after realizing she was making diet mistakes after her pregnancy.

In disbelief: It comes after fans praised Marnie on social media for her weight loss. ‘I really can’t believe it myself!’ she joked

She said: ‘I got into a rut. I gained a lot of weight and couldn’t change it but I found the most amazing dietitian who helped me with all the food and knowledge.

I realized that I was doing a lot of things wrong, but it was really basic things that I didn’t know.

‘I also found the most amazing PT. she was amazing. I told her I didn’t like intense exercise, I’ve never liked her, so she managed to give me short little workouts that have given me the most amazing results.’

Friends were quick to compliment the TV personality, with Geordie Shore co-star Sophie Kasaei posting: “I’ve never seen someone so amazing after everything you’ve been through and having two kids.”

Elsewhere, an impressed Holly Hagan added: “You look crazy.”

Former The Only Way Is Essex cast member Lauren Goodger wrote: “Lovely babe wow well done.”