Marnie Simpson shares photo of son Oax, four months, with medical helmet

Marnie Simpson has revealed that her son had Oax put on a helmet after he was diagnosed with Torticollis, a cranial muscle disorder that causes the head to tilt.

The former Geordie Shore star, 30, shared a photo of the four-month-old – who she shares with fiancé Casey Johnson, 27 – in the medical headgear in a Sunday Instagram post.

Marnie admitted she felt “overwhelmed” and explained how his plagiocephaly treatment had begun, while promising to document the entire process.

She wrote in her caption: ‘So baby Oax had his helmet fitted yesterday and his plagiocephaly treatment started, to say I’m feeling overwhelmed is an understatement!

“But I trust the process and I know it will be a journey for us as a family, and it will take some serious perseverance from me and Casey, but the guys @technologyinmotion are so reassuring and have made me feel as happy as possible feel about the whole experience!

“I’ll be documenting all the progress for everyone to see and I’ll keep everyone updated on how it’s going if anyone wants advice, my DM is always open.”

Marnie was previously “shocked” to hear her son’s condition was “serious”, adding that he is currently on physio appointments and will be getting a helmet soon.

She explained how the problem was caused from his position in the womb “which prevented him from moving his head to the left.”

She shared a photo of the little one and a chart and began, “Hey guys, I have so many DMs about Oax and its plagiocephaly process.

“So basically Oax has torticollis from his position in the womb, which prevents him from moving his head to the left.

“Hopefully this improves with his physio appointments with the osteopath, but because of this condition he has plagiocephaly (the head is flattened on one side, making it look asymmetrical.

The reality star added: ‘This can cause the ears to be misaligned and the head to look like a parallelogram from above.

“Sometimes the forehead and face can bulge out a bit on the flat side) as you can see on the chart from Oax, he’s on the serious side, which even shocked me.

“I’m open about his process because I know so many parents don’t even know about this issue and it’s being left behind.

‘He had his measurements taken yesterday by @technologyinmotion and in 2 weeks he will have his helmet fitted.

“This company was recommended to me by several places where I’ve heard that the best Oax’s head should end up in the yellow/green zone, which is fantastic.

‘Treatment should start between 4-6 months while the skulls are soft. Let me know if you have any questions, I’ll be happy to answer them!

“I’ve taken pictures before so I can accurately compare and document the process for all of you.”

Casey, who appeared on Instagram in May, revealed that their baby boy was named Oax Rubi Johnson, gushing that the newborn had “completed their family.”

Casey, who already has son Rox with wife-to-be Marnie, also shared a sweet image kissing his son tenderly as he revealed the toddler’s name.

The caption read, “Welcome to the world, my boy, Oax Rubi Johnson.

‘6.13 pounds. Born at 11.30 am, 16.05.22. Our beautiful boy, you have completed our family.”

Marnie announced the news that she had given birth on her Instagram page Wednesday morning, telling fans: “Baby boy has arrived safe and sound.”

Marnie, who shared the news with an adorable black and white photo of her baby’s tiny hand, wrote: “We are absolutely thrilled, our family is complete.”

Former Union J member shared the message on his Stories, writing: ‘My boy has arrived.’

The reality personality also took to her Instagram stories to share more about her birth experience, telling her followers, “Guys, baby boy has arrived.

“I can’t even explain how obsessed with him, he’s just perfect. What a different experience that was compared to the birth of Rox, for which I am very grateful. I can’t wait to show it to you all, but me and Casey have decided to wait a little longer so we can enjoy him ourselves.”

Marnie then turns to Casey and asks, “You’re a father of two, how does that feel?” Casey responds sweetly: ‘It’s great. I just stare at him now and I love him so much.’

Several celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple on their baby boy, including Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Chloe Ferry and Holly Hagan.