Marnie Simpson posts jaw-dropping bikini pictures of two stone weight loss transformation

Marnie Simpson proudly showed off her weight loss transformation on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

The Geordie Shore star, 30, shared several before and after photos of herself wearing the same zebra print bikini, noting that exercise has helped her to be in better mental health.

In contrast to the gloomy pre-photos, a visibly happier-looking Marnie was all smiles as she showed off her toned physique against a backdrop of roses

Transformation: Marnie Simpson, 30, shared a photo of her toned body after reviewing her lifestyle (left) and a photo of herself beforehand (right) on Instagram on Thursday

She wrote of the story, “I feel so much healthier and happier. Exercise is so beneficial for mental health. Going into 2023 with a good feeling’.

The TV star also showed off her washboard belly and endlessly slim legs in the story, posing in a Barbie pink spaghetti strap bikini for a mirror selfie.

She wrote, “No better feeling than waking up and seeing results, it really pushes you to keep going and gives you the motivation you need.”

Marnie’s latest posts come after she hit back at critics on Thursday who accused her of editing her photos of her weight loss and “taking advantage of people’s insecurities.”

Marnie had been promoting a weight loss, diet and exercise website and told how she lost two stone in four months on Boxing Day.

Followers disapproved of the decision, including baker and body positivity influencer Laura Adlington, 33, which led to Marnie deactivating the comment section on her before and after posts.

Marnie responded to the trolls, claiming she “can’t stand negativity” in a light-hearted video.

She looked sensational in a strapless lavender velor co-ord as she lounged on a couch, the reality star lip synced to a viral sound.

She accentuated her features with a perfectly applied makeup palette and wore silver slides in her dark brown locks.

Looking into the distance she pretended to say: “I can’t do negativity today.”

Marnie previously defended herself against the GBBO star, claiming she was just trying to ‘motivate’ people, accusing Laura of being ‘paranoia’.

In her post, Marnie spoke to the camera and shared how she lost 2.5 pounds in four months while promoting her new fitness program.

In the clip, the slimmed-down star wore a gold sports bra with gold leggings and wrote in the caption, “You ALL asked – so here IT IS!!! Many of you have asked me how I lost all this weight – 2.5 stone in 4 months! How crazy?!

‘And you wanted me to tell you HOW I did it. Well I knew it was impossible to jump around pretending to be a personal trainer – because I’m not!!

“But you all wanted to know who I followed and who helped me do this, so I did some scrambling to get it ready for you in time for the new year.”

Marnie continued, “So what I’ve done is I’m going to be sharing all the videos my PT Lisa sent me PLUS the diet plans I’ve been following from this amazing dietitian.”

‘We put it all on a website that you can follow at home – just like me. And that’s how I do it now. I named it Motiv8 – Marnie’s Motiv8 because each routine is 8 minutes – repeated – so 16 in total. And believe me, if you do that every day, you will get AMAZING results. Lisa is brilliant, you will love her. And the diet is dead easy to follow. So just click the link in my bio or head over to the website – www.marniesmotiv8.com’.

An unhappy Laura took to the comments section and then wrote, “I can’t help but wonder why you chose to launch this on Boxing Day.

“I think it’s wrong to take advantage of people’s insecurities when they haven’t even digested their turkey yet.”

Marnie then defended herself by claiming she was just trying to “motivate” people.

She said: ‘I launched it on Boxing Day to motivate people to maybe take their negative comments off my page, this is ONLY a good vibes area!’

“And I don’t want you trying to bring it down with your paranoia & conspiracy theories.”

Laura then replied, “Good vibes wouldn’t cash in on people’s insecurities, honey!”

Marnie was also accused of editing her weight-loss photos while posing in a snakeskin bikini.

Fans were quick to react to the body transformation, claiming the photo was photoshopped, with the TV star claiming it was just an optical illusion.

One commented, “Has anyone else noticed how tight the strings are pulled across the back in the first picture compared to the second??? Or am I just that?’

Another wrote, “What’s with your baseboards in the second pic?”

A third wrote: ‘Did the baseboard also shrunk or just terrible photoshop’